Global NCAP’s first five star car in India: the Tata Nexon

Global NCAP releases an update to its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign with two new crash test results today. Following recent four star safety announcements, the Tata Nexon becomes the first made in India, sold in India car to achieve Global NCAP’s coveted five star crash test rating. The Mahindra Marazzo also does well, achieving a four star result.

The Tata Nexon scored five stars for Adult Occupant Protection and three stars for Child Occupant Protection. Following the Nexon’s four star result earlier this year Tata has improved a number of safety features including making a Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for driver and passenger a standard for all variants of the model. In addition the Nexon was required to pass a side impact test meeting UN95 side impact protection requirements (*).

The Mahindra Marazzo with standard double airbags, ABS, SBR for driver and ISOFIX anchorages, reached four stars in Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection (**).

The model offers good protection for both adult head and neck, marginal protection for the driver chest and adequate protection for passenger chest. The pedals showed some risk for the lower legs due to their displacement. The 18 month old child dummy received good protection while the 3 year old child passenger showed high readings in chest and head exposure.

SOURCE: Global NCAP