Global NCAP: new model from Maruti Suzuki achieves top adult and child occupant star rating

The Victoris is the second new model from Maruti Suzuki to attain five star Global NCAP status

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has scored a five star result for both adult and child occupant protection, the second new model from Maruti to attain five star Global NCAP status after the Dzire was launched at the end of last year.

The Victoris has been voluntarily tested according to the requirements of Global NCAP’s new protocols. More information on the new test requirements can be found on the Global NCAP website.

Richard Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Global NCAP, said:

“The five star Victoris clearly demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to improved safety for its new models. It continues the trend set by the Dzire launched last year which also achieved five stars.

“We warmly welcome Maruti Suzuki’s engagement with the requirements of Global NCAP’s new protocols. The result is a significant vehicle safety victory for motoring consumers in India.”

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Offered with six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and pedestrian protection as standard. • ADAS technologies offered as an option.

Structure and footwell areas rated as stable and can withstand further loadings. • Offered with three point belts in all seating positions, and i-Size anchorages as standard. • All body regions for adult occupants showed adequate to good protection in all crash test scenarios.

Side impact and pole test showed full head protection.

Eighteen month old and three year old child dummies showed full protection in the rearward facing child seat with ISOFIX anchorages and support leg.

SOURCE: Global NCAP