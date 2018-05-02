Global NCAP launches Safer Choice Africa Award

Following the announcement of the Safer Choice India Award at the Delhi motor show, Global NCAP is now launching the ‘Safer Choice Africa’ Award to encourage automakers to achieve the highest levels of safety performance.

In November 2017 the first ever independent crash test results for cars sold in Africa were released by Global NCAP at a conference in Cape Town, hosted together with the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA). The crashworthiness results of the five cars tested showed a wide range of safety performance, from four to zero stars for adult protection, with the lowest ratings resulting in a high probability of life threatening injury in a road crash.

To encourage manufacturers to quickly improve the safety levels of cars sold in the region, Global NCAP is now looking to bestow the prestigious accolade of Africa’s first five star car through the ‘Safer Choice Africa’ Award.

To qualify for a Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award in Africa and India, a car model must achieve all of the following requirements:

1. The model must achieve a 5-star score for Adult Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

2. The model must achieve at least a 4-star result in Child Occupant Protection in accordance with latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

3. The model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR9. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from two years onwards must be a standard fit to at least 20% of the sales volume in the country.

4. The model must meet Pedestrian Protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9, which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.

5. Conformity with all of these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.

David Ward Global NCAP Secretary General says,

“Our ‘Safer Choice India’ Award was welcomed by manufacturers and consumers alike. Now we would like to encourage the African automobile market to respond to the call for zero star cars to be driven off Africa’s roads and we very much look forward to the first automaker in Africa to achieve the accolade of five star ‘Safer Choice’ performance.”

Collins Khumalo, CEO of the AA concurs,

“This Award will be a unique opportunity for car manufactures and importers in Africa to highlight and market their commitment to vehicle safety, and road safety on the continent. It will also allow them to differentiate themselves by making safer cars available to consumers. We are thrilled to partner with Global NCAP on this important Award and believe it is a critical step towards achieving our goals of making travel safer on our continent.”

About The Automobile Association of South Africa

The Automobile Association (AA) has been the trusted champion of the South African motorist and traveller for over 85 years. Along with our AA Accredited Sales Agent stores located countrywide, the AA offers access to over 50 benefits on 1 card as well as other travel and mobility services that extend far beyond 24-hour roadside assistance – from technical and legal advice, to emergency rescue services, roadside security and a mobile app suite. The AA offers specialised apprenticeships to help motor industry players build in-house skill, and short skill courses for individuals.

