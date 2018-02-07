Global NCAP launch ‘Safer Choice’ Award

In the latest development in the Safer Cars for India campaign, Global NCAP announces the launch of the ‘Safer Choice’ Award today (7) at the Delhi motor show. The ‘Safer Choice’ Award will be presented to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India.

In January 2014 the first ever independent crash test results for cars sold in India were released by Global NCAP at a conference in Delhi hosted by the Institute for Road Traffic Education (IRTE). Global NCAP has now completed twenty-five safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars.

Global NCAP recognises that some manufacturers have responded to the call for zero star cars to be driven off India’s roads. Three models tested have reached four star status and others have seen significant safety enhancements from an initially unacceptable zero star performance.

Global NCAP is now looking forward to bestowing the prestigious accolade of India’s first five star car and through the launch of the ‘Safer Choice’ Award, recognising the first automaker in India to achieve the very highest levels of safety.

To qualify for a Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award, a car model must achieve all of the following requirements:

1. The model must achieve a 5-star score for Adult Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

2. The model must achieve at least a 4-star result in Child Occupant Protection in accordance with latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

3. The model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR9. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from 2 years onwards must be a standard fit to at least 20% of the sales volume in the country.

4. The model must meet Pedestrian Protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9. which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.

5. Conformity with all of these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.

David Ward Global NCAP Secretary General said,

“Launching our ‘Safer Choice’ Award is an important new development in our Safer Cars for India campaign. We very much look forward to the first automaker in India to achieve the accolade of five star ‘Safer Choice’ performance.”

Max Mosley, President Emeritus,

“It is very pleasing to see the significant progress in vehicle safety in India since Global NCAP launched its first crash test results in Delhi in 2014. We have also seen a very welcome road safety commitment from the Government of Prime Minister Modi and Minister Gadkari, which resulted in new crash test regulations introduced from October 2017.

We also very much look forward to welcoming the Bahrat New Car Assessment Programme to join the family of NCAPs promoting safer vehicles worldwide.”

