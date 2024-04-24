Global NCAP and ADAC renew road safety partnership

Global NCAP and the ADAC’s Mobility Test Centre have agreed a new vehicle safety partnership, extending their technical and crash testing collaboration to include wider advisory, educational and road safety training activities for the future

Global NCAP and the ADAC’s Mobility Test Centre have agreed a new vehicle safety partnership, extending their technical and crash testing collaboration to include wider advisory, educational and road safety training activities for the future.

The ADAC has been a trusted partner of Global NCAP for more than a decade. Europe’s largest mobility club has supported successful consumer protection programmes in Latin America, India and Africa.

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,

“Global NCAP could not have achieved its success in vehicle safety improvement across the world without the support of the ADAC. So it’s entirely appropriate that we announce the renewal of our strategic partnership during NCAP24, the Global NCAP World Congress, hosted at the ADAC’s headquarters in Munich.

“We are grateful for the ADAC’s world class team, for their expertise and for their highly collaborative and proactive approach to consumer protection. We look forward to extending our partnership and to finding new ways for our road safety work to make a tangible real world impact.”

Karsten Schulze, ADAC Technical President said,

“Global NCAP and the NCAP community are rightly recognised and highly respected for their transformative work on vehicle safety improvements. We have seen their achievements in regions across the world, most recently in India, and the ADAC is very proud to have partnered with Global NCAP for every milestone on their advocacy journey.

“The ADAC is committed to consumer protection, in Germany, in Europe and thanks to our collaboration with Global NCAP, to consumers across the world.”

