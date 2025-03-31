Global dash cam market leader Nextbase makes AI acquisition for next generation of innovation

Nextbase has acquired the product, platform, and intellectual property of UK-based Humanising Autonomy (HA), a leading Artificial Intelligence innovator for the automotive industry

The world’s leading Dash Cam brand, Nextbase, today announced the acquisition of AI product, platform and intellectual property assets from British automotive AI leader, Humanising Autonomy (HA).

The acquired assets, combined with Nextbase’s proprietary AI and computer vision portfolio, will accelerate and enhance its AI-powered features in Dash Cams to improve the safety and efficiency of drivers worldwide.

With 5m Nextbase Dash Cams sold worldwide, the company plans to include enhanced AI features including object detection, Advanced Driver Alerts, security, and driver monitoring systems to improve the drives of Nextbase customers across billions of journeys around the world.

This groundbreaking AI technology will also be used to further advance Nextbase’s Crowd Sourced Imagery (CSI) platform, which enables Nextbase customers to share previously unused imagery with key stakeholders in mapping, infrastructure management, and public safety organisations. By receiving this low latency imagery, these partners are transforming the freshness of maps and speed & efficiency of road maintenance, helping the company focus on their mission of improving road safety.

To drive mass community adoption and compliance of the CSI platform, Nextbase has created the Road Safety Club, that allows users to opt-in, be rewarded and contribute to improving road safety.

Every year drivers with Nextbase Dash Cams cover over 15 billion road miles[1], with this number growing daily. The products offer unrivalled coverage of global road networks using AI and computer vision for quick processing and comprehensive redaction of identifying features. Working with partners and local governments, Nextbase technology is also being used to help countries improve their road networks.

Michael Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at Nextbase, commented: “Our purpose is to usher in a new era of protection and safety for the everyday journeys of our customers – whether on the road or through the enhancements our CSI imagery enable for our partners. Our current computer vision and AI investments coupled with this targeted acquisition demonstrate our commitment and vow to accelerate features to protect drivers using Nextbase products.” “We’re committed to ensuring Dash Cams and the imagery we collect make our roads safer and enable advancements such as autonomous driving and object detection to drive unprecedented efficiencies. The launch of our new imagery platform means that there now a solution that delivers real-time information to organisations that can make change such as road improvements happen. We also offer far greater coverage and drastically cut the time that it takes to make real world improvements such as signs and barriers repaired or improvements to roadways.” Ceri Hill, Director of Engineering at Nextbase, commented:

“This acquisition will accelerate new technologies and features including object detection and other key security features of the Nextbase platform. We strongly believe in a future where AI combined with computer vision innovation, will enable features to drastically improve safety and protect drivers, passengers and the valuable assets Nextbase individual and commercial customers transport each day.”

Bryn Brooker – Head of Road Safety at Nextbase commented: “We have already seen new technology such as DMS and ADAS aiming to prevent over 20 000 deaths a year[2]. This latest Nextbase AI development is an exciting time for all road users as we are now able to integrate sophisticated imaging tools to enable our road infrastructure knowledge and understanding of dangerous areas to be vastly improved. In the coming months this will enable all of us to play a part in actively saving lives and making journeys quicker and safer for us all.”

[1] Nextbase internal data, 2024

[2]https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/motor-vehicle/occupant-protection/advanced-driver-assistance-systems/data-details/

