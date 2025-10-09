Global AI Leader Motive Plants Austin Roots to Grow Regional Talent and Support Texas Industries

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced the opening of its new office in Austin, Texas. The office will serve as a hub for Motive’s growing sales team, with roles dedicated to supporting customers in Texas, across the U.S., and around the globe. Additional hiring is planned in R&D, sales operations, and recruiting. Over the next two years, Motive expects to hire more than 200 full-time employees in the Austin metro, building on its current workforce of nearly 140 in Texas and nearly 4,500 globally.

Organizations in key Texas industries — including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, and oil and gas — are looking to improve safety and operational efficiency at scale. Motive’s AI-powered platform can help safety, operations, and finance teams manage their drivers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. With thousands of customers in Texas, including the Texas Department of Transportation, Freedom Solar Power, Yunex Traffic, Austin Tree Experts, and GTI Transport, the new Austin office provides a centralized base to better support Motive customers across the region and beyond.

“Motive’s mission is to empower the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder of Motive. “Building our next hub in Austin puts us closer to our customers and the industries driving growth across Texas. For me, it’s also personal. I grew up here, and I’m proud to invest in this community that shaped me.”

Ranked among North America’s top five markets for tech talent, Austin offers a steady pipeline of graduates from world-class universities, which will help fuel the Motive Sales organization’s Bridge Program. The Program develops employees from sales development representatives (SDRs) into account executives (AEs) and helps prepare them for future management opportunities. The new office strengthens Motive’s ability to attract top talent in sales and technology, while keeping teams closely connected to the industries that power Texas’ economy.

“Austin has incredible universities, great talent, and a thriving business community, which makes it the perfect place to grow our team,” said Adam Block, Chief Revenue Officer at Motive. “Being close to customers in this region makes it easier to understand and support their needs, while also giving us a launchpad to develop the next generation of Motive sales leaders and expand other key functions across the company.”

The office, located at 924 E. 7th Street in East Austin, is part of the new Alto building in one of the city’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. The hybrid workspace spans approximately 11,000 square feet, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and skyline views that are designed to foster collaboration and community. As the building nears completion, it will offer high-end amenities including a fitness area, outdoor patios, and event space.

This is Motive’s 11th global office, following recent expansions in the UK and San Francisco. Today Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers and continues to grow its teams worldwide.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

SOURCE: BusinessWire