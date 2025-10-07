GKN Automotive’s Tochigi plant honoured with Nissan certificate of appreciation in quality

GKN Automotive’s Tochigi plant in Japan has earned the FY24 Japan Regional Quality SSC Top Rank Award from Nissan

The accolade marked the Tochigi plant’s return to top-tier supplier status, achieving Level 1 on Nissan’s Supplier Score Card (SSC). It followed nearly two years of sustained effort to further improve quality and operational excellence.

Nissan’s recognition places GKN Automotive Tochigi among the top rank level quality suppliers in Japan for FY2024. The award was formally presented by Nissan’s Chief Quality Officer, underscoring the significance of the achievement.

Aayush Singhal, Director of Quality, Health and Safety for Asia Pacific, praised the team’s dedication: “Receiving this prestigious Customer Quality Award is a proud moment for our Tochigi team. It reflects our relentless focus on quality, quick problem solving, and implementing lessons learnt in every process.”

Anthony Bell, Vice President of Operations Asia, echoed the sentiment: “Our recent Quality Award confirms not only GKN Automotive Tochigi is a key partner to Nissan, but also Tochigi’s continuous improvement drive has real value in achieving world class quality performance, which is the key to future business. Very proud of the team.”

This award not only celebrates past success but sets the tone for future cooperation and innovation. GKN Automotive Tochigi’s journey is a testament to resilience, teamwork, and the power of continuous improvement.

SOURCE: GKN