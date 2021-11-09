GKN Automotive scoops prestigious CLEPA Cooperation Award

The esteemed panel of international judges recognised the revolutionary eDrive system. This technology provides zero-emissions plug-in hybrid capability to several new 2020/21 OEM premium PHEVs

GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, has won the prestigious Cooperation category at the 2021 CLEPA Innovation Awards for its 3-in-1 eDrive system, developed in cooperation with leading premium automaker, Jaguar Land Rover.

In assessing the impact of innovations and their readiness to enter highly competitive and cutting-edge markets, the esteemed panel of international judges recognised the revolutionary eDrive system. This technology provides zero-emissions plug-in hybrid capability to several new 2020/21 OEM premium PHEVs. GKN Automotive beat competition from Sigit’s fully recyclable thermoplastic composites and Continental’s Ac2ated sound x AMBEO Mobility to win the distinguished award.

The unique eDrive system, with cutting-edge power density, integrates an 80kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, the power electronic, and the fixed-ratio transmission in a co-axial arrangement. It can provide up to 2,900Nm, yet weighs just 77kg.

To meet the requirements of several hybrid applications, the ultra-compact rear-drive module combines both disconnect system and park-by-wire systems – an industry first. The vehicle can switch between two- and four-wheel drive modes in under 500ms which, together with excellent system integration, enables seamless coordination of electric and combustion power. This results in the best compromise of highway efficiency and all-wheel drive traction.

The technology was developed in Europe in close collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. The full system assembly is carried out in-house at GKN Automotive’s joint venture production site in Shanghai. It combines the build-up of the electric machine, the manufacturing of transmission components, and the integration of the electrical subsystems. From the very beginning of system definition to subsystem supplier selection, and throughout the whole development and industrialisation process, Jaguar Land Rover and GKN Automotive (as 1st system supplier) worked very closely together. The cooperation was essential for the successful product launch, with close customer intimacy helping to manage the complexity of the various applications, the system integration challenge, and to launch the product in China.

Dirk Kesselgruber, President ePowertrain GKN Automotive “GKN Automotive is a global leader in eDrive technologies, the architects of an electrified future. Our innovation, expertise, and global footprint give us the ability to drive a sustainable future, delivering drive systems and eDrive technologies, competitively and at scale. Forging close working relationships is key to exceeding our customers’ expectations and a great example of this is demonstrated through our successful collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.” He continued, “GKN Automotive is a firm supporter of CLEPA, as we aim to drive a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, represents over 3,000 companies supplying state-of-the-art technology solutions, as well as more than 20 national trade associations and European sector associations. In its sixth edition, the CLEPA Innovation Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of mobility technology in the fields of Connectivity and Automation, Cooperation, Environment and Safety. The ceremony took place in hybrid form on Tuesday, 26 October, at the Vaudeville Theatre in the centre of Brussels.

SOURCE: GKN Automotive