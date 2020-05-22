GKN Automotive is proud to support the VentilatorChallengeUK, a consortium of UK-based industrial, technology and engineering businesses that will play a pivotal role in answering the NHS’s need for additional ventilators to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering both engineering capabilities and state-of-the-art testing systems, GKN Automotive’s Innovation Centre in Abingdon will join a host of other UK businesses from the Aerospace, Automotive and Medical sectors, in accelerating production of the Penlon ES02, one of two ventilator designs backed by the consortium, of which 15,000 are on order for the NHS.

We are privileged to be able to contribute to this extraordinary effort alongside the other businesses in the consortium.

SOURCE: GKN Automotive