GKN Automotive India, hosts a Technology Showcase for M+M at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) Chennai, an esteemed customer and key player in the Indian market

GKN Automotive India, hosts a Technology Showcase for M+M at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) Chennai, an esteemed customer and key player in the Indian market.

Already a key supplier of drive systems and components to Mahindra + Mahindra, the event was an opportunity for the Tier 1 supplier to showcase its diversified product portfolio and world-leading technical capabilities, as Mahindra + Mahindra explores new technologies for future model launches.

As the global leader in drive system technologies with over 35 years of setting the benchmark in torque management devices, the event saw GKN Automotive showcase a range of its market-leading technologies, with products on display including: its electronic torque manager (ETM), a selection of limited slip differential technologies, joint solutions including its DO3 ball plunge joint and ballspline technology, and a range of next-generation sideshaft solutions.

The event was attended by senior GKN Automotive leaders, including: Antony Bell, Vice President, Operations Asia; Nicolas Chailloux, Vice President, Commercial India Sales; Andreas Sehr, Direct Customer Engineering, Europe & Asia; Madhusudhan KP, Director Commercial India; and Aki Nakamura, Director Engineering Customer Group Asia.

Madhusudhan KP commented: “We were delighted to have so many positive conversations across all areas of our industry-leading portfolio. The high level of interest from Mahinda + Mahindra’s management underlined the success of the event. As a team, we are looking forward to following up and building further successful relationships with the teams.

SOURCE: GKN Automotive