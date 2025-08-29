GKN Automotive celebrates 60th anniversary of site in Trier

GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, is marking 60 years at its site in Trier, Germany

GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, is marking 60 years at its site in Trier, Germany.

The site employs 400 people, approximately 10% of whom are apprentices, and produces around 60 million precision formed parts for driveshafts annually, which can be found in vehicles worldwide.

Anniversary celebrations will take place at the end of August, with Hannes Hellweger, Vice President Operations Europe, and Wolfgang Leibe, Mayor of the City of Trier, due to attend alongside other guests of honour. The “Open Day” celebrations for current and former employees and their families will include tours of the production facilities and a range of attractions for those attending.

Hannes Hellweger, Vice President of Operations Europe, GKN Automotive, says: “Our site in Trier is much more than a production site: it is a European centre of excellence for precision forming, and has been setting standards in innovation and manufacturing for decades. The close ties to the region, the high quality of training, and, above all, the commitment and expertise of our employees make Trier an important part of our global footprint.”

Over the past 10 years, there has been significant investment in the site, including the Inner race press, which was commissioned in 2018, as well as the plant technology for the production of new products such as differential bevel gears and tripods. This is clear evidence of the trust in the competence of our employees and confidence in the capabilities at the plant.

Matthias Henke, Managing Director and Plant Director Trier, says: “The changing automotive landscape brings new challenges and opportunities, and embracing these changes is the key to success. This anniversary is a significant milestone in our site’s history and is made possible through the unwavering dedication and enthusiasm of our employees, today and always.”

The site in Trier was founded in 1964 as Rheinmetall Schmiede und Presswerk Trier GmbH, with the first skilled workers trained at the on-site training workshop as early as 1965. The production facilities went into operation that same year. The site became part of ‘GKN’ when the British engineering group acquired the Uni-Cardan Group in 1971.

SOURCE: GKN Automotive