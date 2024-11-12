GKN Automotive awarded Gold rating for progress against sustainability goals

Announcement of SBTi-approved net-zero roadmap

Commitment to renewable electricity strategy, signing its first VPPA with Recurrent Energy

Strengthened sustainable procurement practices, introducing Supplier Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) platform

Strengthened reporting processes in its annual sustainability report

EcoVadis is a global sustainability assessor that enables organisations to benchmark their sustainability performance through a rigorous assessment of 21 sustainability criteria. The assessment is split into four main categories, with each category receiving an overall score out of 100: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.1

GKN Automotive’s overall score increased by 6% since 2023 – from 68% to 74%. The category showing the most improvement was the organisation’s impact on its environment, with a 20% overall score increase.

Dr. Clare Wyatt, Chief People, Communications & Sustainability Officer at GKN Automotive, comments: “This recognition is a great validation of all the work we are doing across our sustainability strategy and the collective effort from colleagues across our organisation to ensure sustainability is embedded throughout the business.

“Being a sustainable business is critical to our long-term future, and this improved rating reflects our work to position our business – as well as our customers’ – for this future. Importantly, this assessment further enables us to identify areas for improvement and ensure we’re clear on the steps in reaching our long-term goals.”