Giles Kinnersley joins AMPECO as Business Development Director for the UK and Ireland

AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software, announces the appointment of Giles Kinnersley as Business Development Director for the UK and Ireland, strengthening the company’s commitment to these strategic markets.

Kinnersley brings over 15 years of pioneering experience in the EV charging industry dating back to 2008, having worked with market leaders including Schneider Electric and ConnectedKerb. His global perspective spans the UK, Dubai, Europe, and the US markets, providing valuable insights into diverse charging infrastructure challenges.

“The UK EV charging landscape has evolved significantly, with public charge points more than doubling from 28,460 in 2021 to over 73,000 by the end of 2024,” said Kinnersley. “However, many EV drivers still perceive public charging availability as insufficient, emphasizing the need for continued investment.”

As the industry evolves, advanced Charge Point Management Systems (CPMS) like AMPECO’s offer greater capabilities beyond basic functionality. “Many businesses initially developed in-house CPMS solutions, only to find them too rigid to adapt to the evolving landscape,” Kinnersley notes. “These systems often aren’t flexible enough to keep up with where EV charging is heading.”

In his new role, Kinnersley will focus on establishing strategic, long-term partnerships with large-scale CPOs across the UK and Ireland markets. “We have the people, the resources, and the expertise to help operators grow successfully while staying independent through comprehensive training and ongoing support,” he explains.

Looking ahead, Kinnersley anticipates significant advancements in the CPMS space: “Energy forecasting and the role of AI will be huge, not just in resolving issues but in understanding what’s going on so that you can manage a network extremely efficiently.”

With industry changes expected in the next 3-5 years, AMPECO positions itself as a stable, forward-thinking partner. “In this evolving market, CPOs need more than just software. They need a stable, well-resourced partner that will be here for the long haul,” Kinnersley concluded.

