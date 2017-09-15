GF Linamar wins major order for lightweight components

The major order consists of cross car beams for a new pickup model and underlines GF Automotive’s expertise in lightweight components. The components made of magnesium will be produced from 2020 onwards at the new plant in Mills River, North Carolina (US). This plant which GF will operate together with Canadian joint venture partner Linamar will officially be opened in October 2017. The order is another important milestone in the expansion of GF’s presence in the North American market and consequently for implementing its 2020 strategy.

GF Automotive is one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers and a technologically pioneering development partner and manufacturer of components for passenger cars, trucks and industrial applications. The division provides casting solutions based on iron, aluminum and magnesium at eleven production plants in Germany, Austria, China and the US.