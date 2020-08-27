GF Linamar awarded “Safety Silver Award” for 2019

On August 24, 2020, GF Linamar received the honorable news that the GF Linamar facility has been awarded the “Silver Safety Award” for the year 2019, awarded by the NC Dept. of Labor. A great achievement for the onsite EHS (Environmental, Health and Safety) department around Zackary Welch and his team who are currently pursuing the ISO 45000-2018 certification showing GF Linamar’s dedication to work place health and safety.

Every year, the NC Dept. of Labor awards firms for their safety accomplishments based on different criteria. The award-winning company, for example, needs to achieve a “Days-Away- from work -Rate (DAW)” that is at least 50 % below the industry rate. Furthermore, a company has to have zero fatalities at the site or location during the reporting year to be recognized for an award.

Keeping the high work safety standards since 2017

This is already the second award for the outstanding safety and health efforts of GF Linamar, who was previously awarded the “Safety Gold Award” in 2017 for their great achievements in workplace health and safety during construction and start of production.

Thanks to this program, companies achieving a significant reduction of injuries and illness, not only get the honor to be awarded for their achievement, but also promote safety and health at their workplace. Employee Health and Safety remains a top priority at GF Linamar, as well as for the two parent companies, GF Casting Solutions and Linamar LLC.

Due to the current situation, the Safety Awards Ceremony will be hosted virtually this fall.

SOURCE: GF Casting Solutions