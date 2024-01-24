Gett and Octopus Energy spark EV charging partnership for London’s iconic black cabs

Gett and Octopus Energy announce a partnership to bring easy electric vehicle (EV) charging to over 4,000 iconic electric taxis in London

Gett and Octopus Energy announce a partnership to bring easy electric vehicle (EV) charging to over 4,000 iconic electric taxis in London.

Available from today, the offer includes charging discounts and credits, as well as reduced prices on home charging equipment for cab drivers on the Gett platform.

Octopus’ award-winning EV charging platform – Octopus Electroverse – is already integrated with most charge point brands in the capital.

As part of this latest tie-up, taxi drivers will get exclusive discounts when they charge up at thousands of Source London and MFG EV Power charge points across London.

As well as easier and cheaper public charging through the Electroverse EV roaming service, Octopus is also making getting a home charger simpler for Gett’s taxi drivers.

Octopus will install chargers at cab drivers’ homes, where they can then sign up to Octopus’ EV smart tariff Intelligent Octopus Go and enjoy cheaper, greener charging. Customers on this tariff also get an extra 8% off all their public charging costs on Electroverse.

Drivers who are Octopus customers have the option to link all of their public charging costs onto their existing home energy bill, putting their electricity costs in one simple payment.

Electroverse has been revolutionising on-the-go charging for drivers with its ‘one card, one app’ approach, removing the need for multiple subscriptions. It is the go-to choice for over a quarter of UK EV drivers and the biggest EV roaming service in the country.

This latest partnership follows Gett’s other incentives for drivers, including vehicle maintenance discounts, monthly drop-in sessions and lotteries.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’re making it even easier and cheaper for London’s iconic black cabs to go electric – an integral part of green mobility in the UK’s capital. Our new Gett partnership will transform EV charging for thousands of electric taxis and give drivers straightforward access to fantastic charging deals.”

Harjit Dhami, Global Head of Procurement at Gett commented: “We are really pleased to launch this offer for the drivers on the Gett app. The partnership will provide access to nearly 9,000 public charge points in London alone and will help to reduce downtime for black cab drivers. The number of e-black cabs has been growing steadily over the past few years and we are keen to play our part in accelerating the transition to a 100% electric future.”

Electroverse has features embedded to improve the charging experience, including its interactive global map that shows charge points and their availability, a route-planner, in-car support with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Plug Charge support, and more.

SOURCE: Gett