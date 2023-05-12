German supermarket chain EDEKA to convert its 700-vehicle fleet to low CO2 by 2025 with Iveco S-WAY LNG trucks

EDEKA Minden-Hannover will replace its current diesel fleet of 700 vehicles with IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks to meet its goal of operating a complete low-CO2 vehicle fleet by 2025.

IVECO, a leader in alternative propulsion commercial vehicles, will support the German supermarket chain EDEKA Minden-Hannover with the supply of a total 700 IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks to convert the entire company fleet from diesel to LNG propulsion by 2025.

On its path to a sustainable supply chain, EDEKA has already placed orders for the first 275 IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks in 2022 and 2023, which will join the 80 LNG-powered IVECO trucks operating in its green fleet leveraging its first Bio-LNG filling station on the premises of the EDEKA logistics center in Lauenau, Germany.

“By 2025, we want to convert our entire truck fleet – about 700 vehicles – to IVECO LNG trucks and run 100 per cent on bio-LNG,” said Mark Rosenkranz, spokesman for the board of EDEKA Minden-Hannover. “Our truck fleet is the backbone of all our logistics operations and thus the backbone of food supply in our distribution area. The switch to Bio-LNG is a key lever in reducing our CO2 footprint. In this way, we are fulfilling our social responsibility for more climate protection. This is of paramount importance because our vehicles travel a lot and often through highly congested inner cities. By using bio-LNG, we are helping to significantly improve urban emission levels. In addition, the gas-powered trucks are much quieter than the traditional diesel vehicles.”

Giandomenico Fioretti, Head of Alternative Propulsion at IVECO Truck Business Unit, commented: “Bio-LNG is the only scalable renewable fuel today. With our IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks emission-free road freight transport is a reality now for EDEKA Minden-Hannover, thanks to the advanced technology of our vehicles which contribute to lowering CO2 emissions and noise pollution. Their plan to replace their entire fleet of 700 vehicles with our LNG trucks is also a clear vote of confidence in the natural gas expertise of the IVECO brand, for which we extend our sincere thanks.”

Already ordered: IVECO S-WAY LNG chassis with refrigerated box body and IVECO S-WAY LNG tractor units

Of the 275 vehicles ordered in 2022 and 2023, 220 are IVECO S-Way LNG 3-axle chassis (AS260S46Y/FS-CM 1LNG) with refrigerated box body. They feature a fully air-suspended 6×2 standard chassis with a technically permissible gross weight of 26 tonnes, an Active Space large-capacity cab, a liftable and steerable third axle, and a 460 hp Cursor 13 gas engine compliant with Euro VI Step E emission standards. A 540-litre LNG tank fitted on the left-hand side can hold at least 195 kilograms of liquid bio-LNG, enabling a range of up to 800 kilometres.

The remaining 55 trucks ordered are IVECO S-Way LNG tractor units (55 AS440S46TP 1LNG). These 4×2 vehicles only differ from the chassis units in their technically permissible gross vehicle weight of 44 tonnes, with engine and gas tank dimensioned accordingly.

With the IVECO S-Way LNG trucks, EDEKA Minden-Hannover can significantly reduce nitrogen dioxide and soot emissions and cut CO2 emissions of average 95 percent depending on feedstocks compared to the diesel trucks they replaced in its fleet. In addition to low consumption, EDEKA Minden-Hannover’s IVECO LNG vehicles also have the low-noise advantage of a gas engine and are therefore perfect for environmental and traffic-calmed zones and night deliveries to the stores.

The greenhouse gas savings potential is enormous: in a test run, EDEKA Minden-Hannover was able to refuel three IVECO S-Way LNG with 20,583 kilograms of pure bio-LNG. This alone reduced the CO2 footprint of the cooperatively organised group of companies by 81 tonnes on a well-to-wheel basis, approximately 84 percent of CO2 emissions reduction compared to diesel*.

EDEKA Minden-Hannover customized equipment for high-quality life on board

In order to offer the drivers an optimal working environment, the new IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks are equipped with a wide range of amenities at the request of EDEKA Minden-Hannover. In addition to fully automatic air conditioning and auxiliary heating, the Hi-Comfort seats with lumbar support and a three-stage cooling and heating function also ensure the perfect feel-good temperature inside the cab. A multifunction leather steering wheel, a sun blind on the side windows, a thermal insulation box, an infotainment system, large luggage compartments, a raised bunk with safety net also contribute to the excellent quality of life on board the cab.

SOURCE: Iveco