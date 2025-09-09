German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Opel booth at IAA Mobility

VIP visitors at the Opel booth at IAA Mobility: The Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz visited Opel at the IAA Summit during the traditional opening tour of the trade fair today

VIP visitors at the Opel booth at IAA Mobility: The Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz visited Opel at the IAA Summit during the traditional opening tour of the trade fair today. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and Opel CEO Florian Huettl welcomed the German Chancellor, Federal Minister of Transport Patrick Schnieder, Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Katherina Reiche, Bavarian Prime Minister Dr Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann and VDA President Hildegard Müller. They presented the new Opel Grandland Electric AWD – the brand’s top-of-the-line SUV ‘made in Germany’ – to the guests of honour. Also on display today at the IAA Summit and from tomorrow at the Open Space booth on Odeonsplatz is the electrifying vision of Opel’s GSE future, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo.

“We offer the right answers to the challenges of current and future mobility. Vehicles that inspire emotion and driving pleasure, that are resource-friendly as well as practical and suitable for everyday use. This is particularly evident in our top-of-the-line SUV, the Opel Grandland, and the compact class bestseller Astra – both designed, developed and built in Germany,” said Huettl.

The new Grandland Electric AWD (All Wheel Drive), which Opel is presenting to a large audience for the first time in Munich, is the brand’s first all-electric model with all-wheel drive. It demonstrates how maximum comfort and everyday practicality can be combined with powerful, locally emissions-free driving pleasure. This is ensured by a system output of 239 kW (325 hp) and a maximum torque of 509 Newton metres. In the Ultimate trim, which is already available to order, the Grandland Electric AWD can travel up to 489 kilometres (WLTP2) without charging stop; further trim versions with a range of up to 501 kilometres as well as the Grandland Electric ‘Long Range’ with up to around 700 kilometres (provisional values according to WLTP2) will follow.

On the Open Space: Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo and Opel Mokka GSE

The latest study from Rüsselsheim sets a vision for the future of the high-performance GSE label. With a system output of 588 kW (800 hp) and 800 Newton metres of torque, the spectacular Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo stands for pure electric power and at the same time underlines Opel’s commitment to the important small car segment. It is the brand’s first concept car to merge the digital with the real world. It can be viewed by visitors at the IAA Mobility and will soon be available to drive virtually in Gran Turismo 7, one of the world’s leading racing simulators.

The Opel Mokka GSE Rally and its production counterpart Opel Mokka GSE, which is now available to order, also demonstrate at the IAA Summit and at the Open Space in Munich city centre how highly dynamic the further development of the GSE models will be. Opel has booths at both locations, so visitors can experience the latest models and the unique concept car live until September 14.

[1] A vehicle’s values not only depend on the vehicle’s efficient use of fuel, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.

[2] Range values determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning. Vehicle trim with up to 501 km and Grandland Electric variant with a range of up to around 700 km are not yet available.

SOURCE: Stellantis