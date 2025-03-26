Geotab: Pragmatic sustainability: practical solutions that cut costs and reduce environmental impact

Geotab 2024 sustainability report finds that cost and efficiency are the main drivers of action

Companies are more likely to adopt sustainable initiatives if they realize cost savings, efficiency improvements, or revenue growth in the near term. That’s the thesis put forward by Geotab Inc. and its affiliates (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, in its fourth annual Sustainability and Impact Report, published today.

Today’s economic realities demand a change in how we approach sustainability. There has been a significant shift from long-term aspirations, to more immediate, tangible results that improve the bottom line while reducing environmental impact.

“Sustainability can drive both cost savings and efficiency,” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. “When these initiatives are integrated into everyday business operations, they naturally reduce environmental impact while boosting the bottom line. It’s a clear win-win—hard to oppose once you see the value.”

Entitled “Pragmatic Solutions for a Changing World”, Geotab’s 2024 sustainability and impact report highlights how Geotab increased deployment of its sustainability solutions by 39% last year, with the number of electric vehicles connected to Geotab telematics growing by 63% and travelling over 700 million miles (over 1 billion kilometers).

The report also shows how the companies that implemented sustainable practices through Geotab and its partners benefitted from short-term financial gains. For example:

California Freight , a multi-modal transportation company with a fleet of over 300 trucks, has been able to reduce fuel costs by $50,000 per annum by introducing idling reporting into its operations. That money has been re-invested into developing their own APIs for accident reporting and notification.

, a multi-modal transportation company with a fleet of over 300 trucks, has been able to reduce fuel costs by $50,000 per annum by introducing idling reporting into its operations. That money has been re-invested into developing their own APIs for accident reporting and notification. As the market leader in local transport throughout Germany, DB Regio operates more than 10,000 buses in over 400 districts and self-governing cities. Its use of telematics has not only resulted in a CO2 reduction of approximately 1,400 tons, but reduced energy costs and saved several hundred thousand liters of diesel per year.

How Geotab supports customer sustainability goals

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Geotab is dedicated to providing businesses with data-driven tools that deliver short-term operational improvements and measurable environmental benefits. This technology can streamline operations, reduce waste, and improve overall efficiency, contributing to both financial and environmental sustainability.

“At Geotab, we’re focused on empowering customers with data-driven solutions that translate into real-world efficiency gains. Whether it’s optimizing routes, minimizing fuel consumption, or strategically transitioning to electric vehicles, these actions directly reduce operational expenses while supporting environmental goals,” added Cawse.

Geotab continues to innovate, developing tools like the Sustainability Center, TÜV Rheinland® certified Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report, EV Charge Monitoring, and EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA), all designed to help customers achieve their sustainability objectives through practical, cost-effective solutions.

