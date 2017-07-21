Geotab, Panasonic Automotive and Sumitomo Electric join Auto-ISAC

The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes Geotab, Panasonic Automotive and Sumitomo Electric as new members. The inclusion of these companies exemplifies the Auto-ISAC’s continued efforts to promote collaboration between Tier 1 suppliers and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.

“Geotab, Panasonic and Sumitomo play critical roles in the design and engineering of secure connected vehicles, and we look forward to working with them,” said Jeff Massimilla of General Motors, who serves as the organization’s Vice Chairman. “The addition of these three companies will help the Auto-ISAC continue to drive the industry’s proactive efforts to incorporate strong security measures into every phase of the vehicle lifecycle.”

Larry Hilkene, Cummins Inc., chairman of the organization’s Affiliate Advisory Board which represents non-OEM members said, “We all play a key role in the cybersecurity of connected vehicles. Sharing and analyzing cyber risk information benefits everyone and the Auto-ISAC provides a secure platform for all of us to do just that.”

The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks, which may potentially affect the safety and privacy of drivers. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.

In 2016, the Auto-ISAC published the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices Executive Summary, which outlines informational guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity, including incident response, collaboration and engagement with appropriate third parties, governance, risk management, security by design, threat detection and protection, and training and awareness.

Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America, and recently expanded membership eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleet managers, and carriers. It has global representation from companies in Europe and Asia.

