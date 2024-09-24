Geotab integrates data from Volkswagen Group fleets

Fleets consisting of vehicle brands like Volkswagen Group, Audi, Seat, CUPRA, Škoda and all commercial vehicles can now benefit from an integrated turnkey telematics solution within a unified ecosystem

Geotab , a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced its partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG (VW GIS), a strategic partner for multi-brand data products within the Volkswagen Group. This milestone marks another significant step in building Geotab’s extensive OEM network. By combining high-quality data from Volkswagen Group multi-brand vehicle fleets and the power of the Geotab platform, the partnership provides fleet operators with best-in-class telematics and connected mobility – all ready to use without retrofitting.

If fleet customers consent, built-in sensors will collect vehicle generated data from Volkswagen Group fleet vehicles. Upon request, this data is transferred to the Geotab platform via an application programming interface (API). The Geotab platform streamlines data collection and conversion, enabling advanced data analysis and actionable insights while ensuring data privacy and security. Furthermore, the integration ensures that all data is transmitted and stored within a secure Geotab database so that it is under the control of the fleet owner. This intelligent data helps fleets in vehicle leasing and rental, last mile delivery, enterprise & utility, and mobility operator companies make near real-time decisions on productivity, and compliance.

“With the Volkswagen Group Info Services AG partnership, we are able to reach out and cater to a wider customer base who are in search of fleet management solutions via native telematics. Integrations with famous brands from the Volkswagen Group portfolio enables us to further strengthen customer trust. But Geotab isn’t the only one winning: The Volkswagen Group Info Services AG integration offers many advantages for both OEMs and customers alike as OEMs do not have to build and maintain their own technology stack for data processing, analysis and visualisation. Instead, the customer seamlessly feeds their data into the telematics platform via the cloud-to-cloud using APIs. Customers still receive all OEM-specific data points including those from other OEMs in the context of a multi brand fleet ㅡ optimally processed and integrated with other fleet data to provide a 360-degree view of their fleets,” said Christoph Ludewig, Vice President, Europe OEM and Leasing/Rental/Mobility, Geotab.

The MyGeotab platform now integrates vehicle generated data from various manufacturers, including Volkswagen Group (VW, Audi, Škoda, CUPRA, Seat) BMW-Mini Group, Renault, Dacia, Ford, all Stellantis brands and Mercedes-Benz, among others, as well as data from Geotab’s own telematic device. Additionally, valuable analytics contribute to sustainability efforts as well as CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) reports. For example, fleet operators can optimise routes, increase fuel efficiency, identify electrification potential, encourage better safety, and reduce idling times. MyGeotab processes data into comprehensive insights, providing fleet managers with a better understanding of fleet performance.

“We are excited to partner with Geotab to deliver advanced telematics to fleet operators across Europe. By integrating vehicle generated data from Volkswagen Group produced vehicles with Geotab’s solutions, we empower fleet managers to improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability, enabling near real-time decisions without extra hardware,” said Patricia Stich, Chairwoman VW Group Info Services AG.

* The Geotab integrated solution for VW Group Info Services AG will be available from September 2024 in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: Geotab