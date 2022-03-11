Geotab and Free2Move partner to deliver an integrated telematics solution for Stellantis

The embedded telematics device provides fleet owners with Stellantis vehicles with access to rich data insights and Geotab’s fleet management services on one convenient platform

Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced its partnership with Free2Move, the global fleet, mobility and connected data company of Stellantis. Through this partnership, Geotab plans to deliver a Geotab Integrated Solution for Stellantis vehicles, including Ram, Dodge, Jeep® and Chrysler. The collaborative solution announced at Work Truck Week 2022 will use embedded telematics in Stellantis vehicles to enable the seamless integration of vehicle data from Free2Move servers into the MyGeotab™ platform. With access to one unified and easy-to-use telematics dashboard, fleet managers can generate reports and measure key metrics to help optimize fleet performance and improve mobility.

The embedded telematics device provides fleet owners with Stellantis vehicles with access to rich data insights and Geotab’s fleet management services on one convenient platform, helping fleets improve productivity, compliance and safety. With no additional hardware or installation required, fleets can also reduce costs and maximize uptime, boosting profitability and increasing efficiency. The solution also presents the benefit of access to the Geotab Marketplace, a portfolio of mobile apps, hardware add-ons and software add-ins that enable Geotab customers to tailor their fleet management solutions further.

“Geotab and Free2Move share a common goal to improve mobility and enhance fleet efficiency,” said Rob Minton, associate vice president of connected car development at Geotab. “As one of the top operating systems for connected fleets, the solution from Geotab, in collaboration with Free2Move, will supply fleets with a telematics solution that is simple to activate, cost effective and will help fleet managers better manage their fleets.”

“Free2Move is excited to partner with Geotab to provide enhanced fleet management through an embedded telematics solution,” said Benjamin Maillard, general manager Free2Move North America. “We are focused on innovation and improving mobility. With the new solution for Stellantis vehicles, we are delivering unique value by merging traditional fleet management with enhanced mobility solutions.”

Launching later this year, the solution will be compatible with eligible connected Stellantis vehicles, including select 2018 and newer models and all 2022 and newer models, through a basic or premium connectivity plan. The solution will be available starting in the U.S. with plans for global availability in the coming years.

SOURCE: Stellantis North America