Geotab and Daimler Truck North America partner to deliver advanced OEM integration for Freightliner vehicles equipped with Cummins Powertrains

Enhanced telematics integration empowers fleets with seamless data access, driving smarter decisions in cost management, sustainability, and safety

Geotab Inc. and its affiliates (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, announced today an expansion of its OEM integration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Freightliner trucks. This enhancement includes support for trucks equipped with Cummins Powertrains, enabling fleets to streamline operations through efficient access to critical vehicle data and actionable insights.

Building on Geotab’s initial integration with Freightliner, this advancement equips fleets to tackle today’s most pressing industry challenges by providing seamless access to critical vehicle data through the MyGeotab fleet management platform. With these insights, operators can make data-driven decisions to optimize costs, boost sustainability and enhance both safety and productivity.

‘’By utilizing Geotab telematics to support Freightliner trucks with Cummins Powertrains, we’re empowering businesses to harness the full potential of their vehicle data,” said Anil Khanna, Director of Connectivity Services at DTNA. ’Our factory-installed hardware integration now embedded on all new models equipped with Cummins Powertrains offers fleets a ready-to-go solution that simplifies access to data on vehicle performance and operational efficiency, empowering smarter, faster decision-making.’’

This development highlights Geotab’s commitment to innovation and partnership with OEMs like Freightliner. By utilizing the factory-installed Connected Truck Platform (CTP), fleet operators can activate telematics over the air without requiring a separate hardware device. This saves time, reduces costs, and ensures seamless access to vital data.

“This expansion makes mixed-fleet management more seamless than ever,” said James McDermott, Senior Solution Partnerships Manager at Geotab. “By integrating data from Freightliner trucks with Cummins Powertrains into the MyGeotab platform, we are delivering the actionable insights needed to navigate today’s demands for improved efficiency, safety, and sustainability. We’re proud to provide operators with access to quality data insights that make overcoming real-world challenges both practical and impactful.’’

SOURCE: Geotab