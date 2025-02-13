Geotab: 68% of U.S. fleet professionals say stress negatively impacts driving performance

86% believe the risk of driving accidents has increased in the last five years, according to Geotab survey

A new study released by Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, demonstrates a need for increased support for commercial drivers to address rising concerns about their wellbeing, and road safety. As challenges around driver shortages continue, the study emphasizes that investing in comprehensive driver support systems is essential to improving job satisfaction, reducing turnover, and ensuring safer roads.

High turnover rates create costs for recruiting and training new drivers, with carriers experiencing lower productivity and generally higher crash rates, according to a 2024 study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Replacing a single driver can cost somewhere in the region of $10,000 to $20,000 , while the cost of trucking has reached an all-time high of $2.27 per mile.

The Geotab study reveals the complex challenges commercial drivers face, many of which contribute to job dissatisfaction. A significant number of drivers report regularly exceeding the speed limit to meet job demands, while 60% say that congestion has made their work more challenging. Additionally, 76% of drivers observe others using mobile phones, highlighting other risky road behaviors. These findings point to a clear need for ongoing training focused on safe driving practices to address both driver wellbeing and road safety.

“Our research shows a direct, and critical link between driver wellbeing and the overall performance of the transportation industry,” said Vik Sridhar, Product Leader at Geotab. “The future of the transportation industry depends on a thriving workforce. Prioritizing driver support is a strategic necessity for carriers to attract, and retain drivers, leading to better business outcomes and safer roads.”

These findings underscore the importance of addressing structural challenges like an aging workforce, barriers to entry for new drivers, and lifestyle demands that don’t align with trucking. Poor driving results in thousands of fatalities annually: according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) the average cost of a large truck crash involving a fatality is $3.6 million per crash . It’s clear that proactive support for drivers can reduce accident risks, and improve overall performance.

Geotab’s research demonstrates the importance of investing in driver support programs, promoting stress management techniques, and fostering a culture of safety within the transportation industry. By taking these steps, companies can not only improve road safety but also gain a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining drivers.

Research findings are available in “The Ripple Effects of Driver Stress on Road Safety and the Bottom Line.”

Methodology, data collection and analysis conducted by Endeavor Business Intelligence (US) on behalf of Geotab. Data collected December 20, 2024, through January 10, 2025.

SOURCE: Geotab