GEO Semiconductor and OmniVision partner on an RGB‑IR solution for automotive cabin monitoring systems

CES 2023 demonstration will feature 5MP RGB‑IR automotive image sensor with camera video processor that can provide simultaneous driver and cabin monitoring video streams

GEO Semiconductor Inc., the market leader in video processors for automotive cameras, and OmniVision, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced a demonstration for simultaneously capturing and processing high-quality color (RGB) and infrared (IR) automotive interior video from a single sensor. The demonstration will take place at the GEO Semiconductor CES 2023 suite in Las Vegas, January 5‑8.

This solution combines OmniVision’s OX05B1S 5MP RGB‑IR image sensor, which offers the industry’s highest performance with sensitivity across all lighting conditions, with GEO’s upcoming GW6 Intelligent Camera Video Processor, which provides industry-leading image processing for the RGB‑IR sensor. The GW6 can support the full 5MP RGB‑IR 4×4 pattern of the OX05B1S running at 60 fps and provide two unique video streams with high-quality video for both computer vision and viewing applications. This results in an integrated in-cabin solution for the driver monitoring (DMS) and occupant monitoring (OMS) algorithms while utilizing only one high-resolution RGB‑IR image sensor.

“We partnered with OmniVision due to its leading pixel technologies and strong track record in working with automotive Tier‑1s around the globe,” said John Casey, vice president of marketing and general manager of automotive at GEO. “GEO’s engineering team has utilized its experience on previous in-cabin programs and developed a market-defining RGB‑IR solution. The GW6 Intelligent Camera Video Processor provides superior low-light performance, color reproduction, and high contrast in the challenging vehicle interior environment. Additionally, utilization of the GW6 Neural Network Accelerator to run the DMS and OMS algorithms can provide a complete hardware platform for interior cabin monitoring systems.”

“GEO brings image processing capabilities, as well as in-depth knowledge of customer pain points,” said Naresh Shetty, staff product marketing manager, automotive at OmniVision. “Following the recent success of our OX05B1S image sensor, we saw the need to jointly develop this solution and make it easier for designers to create high-value cabin monitoring systems for mainstream vehicles.”

The OX05B1S image sensor is built on OmniVision’s 2.2-micron PureCel®Plus‑S and Nyxel® pixel technologies. Nyxel® delivers the industry’s highest NIR quantum efficiency at 36% (a 3x boost from 12% in the previous generation). The GW6 camera video processor is developed on the TSMC 16 nm automotive process and will be offered in a 7 x 7 mm fcCSP package (video processing only) or a 17 x 17 mm fcCSP package (neural network version). The OX05B1S image sensor is offered in a small package for the automotive in-cabin market segment – a 7.9 x 6.3 mm automotive CSP.

SOURCE: OmniVision