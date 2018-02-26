Geneva Motor Show: Magna offers unique expertise in complete vehicle manufacturing

Magna International helps shape future mobility across all areas of vehicle development and production. Within this evolving ecosystem, the global technology company will demonstrate its unique expertise in complete vehicle assembly and engineering at the Geneva Motor Show. The show runs from March 8th to the 18th and Magna’s exhibit is located in Hall 6, Booth 6162.

Magna uses the latest production techniques at its Graz, Austria, contract manufacturing complex, which is widely viewed as a pioneer in the areas of production flexibility, agility and networking.

Magna is the only automotive contract manufacturer worldwide to produce vehicles with conventional, hybrid and electric powertrains – in some cases, all on the same production line. This further demonstrates the automotive supplier’s experience in electrification and electromobility.

According to Günther Apfalter, President Magna Europe & Magna Steyr, “Our combination of comprehensive production expertise and smart factory solutions puts our company in a uniquely advantageous position in the global automotive supplier industry. Our long-term partnerships with well-known OEMs are further evidence of this. We employ smart factory technologies in production, demonstrating once again that innovation is a constant companion and driving force for us.”

The Graz, Austria, facility plays a special role within Magna’s global operations: more than 100 years of experience in vehicle production, in excess of three million vehicles produced to date, and a broad range of engineering and support services make Magna the world’s leading brand-independent engineering and manufacturing partner for automakers.

Beginning this year, approximately 200,000 vehicles will roll off the line each year at Magna’s facility in Graz. Four different models from three car manufacturers will be assembled in one plant, ensuring it will be operating at high capacity.

Magna Steyr has built the iconic G-Class for Daimler since 1979, and the recently unveiled latest generation will continue to be produced in Graz. Since March 2017 the Austrian plant has also manufactured BMW 5 Series models equipped with both conventional and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Completing the current contract manufacturing line-up in Graz, production of the Jaguar E-PACE started in late 2017. A second Jaguar model, the I-PACE electric vehicle, will also be produced by Magna.

The latest production techniques are employed at the Graz complex. Magna Steyr is widely viewed as a pioneer in the areas of production flexibility, agility and networking. The networked smart factory uses digital communication between employees, machines, products, and resources to provide efficient and competitive production operations.

