Geneva Motor Show 2019: Citroën celebrates 100 years of boldness & innovation dedicated to the freedom of movement

On its stand at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Citroën will showcase 100 years of boldness and innovation dedicated to the freedom of movement, and a popular and cheerful automotive experience.

The stand will demonstrate:

The Citroën brand’s heritage:

Three iconic models bearing the centenary colours: Type A, Traction and 2CV.

The Citroën brand’s dynamism:

A modern, strong and harmonious range illustrated, for the first time, by the new ‘Origins’ Collector’s Editions and by the flagship New C5 Aircross SUV. All of the brand’s current models feature bold styling and outstanding comfort, drawing on 100 years of expertise, embodied today by the Citroën Advanced Comfort®

A World Premiere for SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept – a modern and connected concept van with extended mobility thanks to the “Rider The Citroënist by Martone” bicycle. SpaceTourer The Citroënist Concept offers a combined living and working space, perfect for experiencing and sharing thrilling adventures.

C3 WRC, which won the Monte Carlo Rally, the brand’s 100th WRC victory.

The Citroën brand’s vision of the future:

A World Premiere for Ami One Concept – a disruptive ‘object’ with a distinctive personality – this all-electric two-seater places digital technology at the heart of a new mobility experience in the city. Ami One Concept offers more freedom and peace of mind, in response to new challenges in urban mobility.

The Citroën stand has been designed as a unique living space combining design and comfort, celebrating the brand’s centenary and focusing on the future – from ‘La Maison Citroën’ to the Ami One Concept. The stand features a daily performance of ‘The Place to C’, where Ami One Concept will be moving around freely in front of the crowd.

