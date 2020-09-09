Genesis unveils the new Genesis G70, effecting full alignment of “Athletic Elegance” inspired luxury vehicles

Genesis revealed the new Genesis G70 with a few images prior to start of sales which will happen first in Korea next month. Launched in 2017, the luxury sports sedan has an athletic design, dynamic driving performance and leading safety features. It attracted such achievements as the 2018 Good Design Award (Transportation Design Division), 2019 North American Car of the Year and Top Safety Pick+ recognition from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The new Genesis G70 features enhancements which focus on an athletic exterior design evolution, a driver-centered interior and state-of-the-art technology update leveraging features found within the Genesis lineup.

The signature crest grill set even lower than the Quad Lamps which spread outward evokes a sprinter’s pre-race posture and highlights the new Genesis G70’s position, as the most athletic sports sedan by Genesis.

In profile, side air extractors optimized for efficiency, show a form-follows-function mentality while the sensuous surface around the front wheels expresses the powerful muscles of a sports sedan.

Rearward, Quad Lamp taillights inspired by the soaring wings of the Genesis logo, clearly identifies with a distinctive Genesis aesthetic. The full width G-Matrix mesh and body colored diffusers surround the oval exhaust tips add finishing touches to the exterior design.

The interior leverages a driver-centered architecture resembling a fighter jet cockpit and adds the latest connectivity specifications. To provide a seamless user experience, a new 10.25-inch infotainment system features an exclusive Genesis UI design supporting the latest over-the-air (OTA, wifi update feature) wireless updates, Valet mode and CarPay. In addition, the wireless charging system has been changed to a horizontal layout, increasing convenience for those with ever-changing smartphone sizes.

“The new Genesis G70 will engage customers with its dynamic design and the latest innovations in safety and luxury,” a Genesis official said. “We are thrilled to reveal more detailed specifications next month.”

* Specifications may vary depending on country.

SOURCE: Hyundai