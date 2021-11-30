Genesis unveils exterior images of the G90

The Genesis’ flagship model features the most elegant interpretation of Genesis’ design identity, with a super slim Two-Line lamp realized through technical innovation

Genesis has officially revealed exterior images of the G90, a full model change version of the brand’s flagship luxury sedan.

This is the first full model change following the facelift model in 2018. The name ‘G90’ follows the brand’s naming scheme, combining the letter ‘G’ for Genesis and the number ‘90’ indicating that it is the brand’s flagship.

The G90’s appearance is the most elegant interpretation of the brand’s design philosophy of Athletic Elegance yet, showcasing to customers that it is a flagship capable of providing truly luxurious experiences.

The model’s front exterior consists of a new Crest Grille and sleek Two-Line lamps that resembles the brand’s emblem. The Crest Grille takes the G90’s luxurious look to the next level with its Layered Architecture finish, which is comprised of two G-Matrix patterns layered on top of one another to create a three-dimensional effect.

The Two-Line headlamps, located on both sides of the grille, feature the thinnest Two-Line design lamps by Genesis. By intercrossing the lens of the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with low beam powered by MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, ensuring the headlamps’ thin lines.

The G90’s status as a best-in-class luxury sedan is further cemented with its Clamshell Hood,* a single panel that combines the hood and fenders in order to eliminate panel gaps and create a sleek impression. This sleekness is also embodied in the Guilloche* pattern-applied emblem, which is nearly 80 percent thinner than seen on previous emblems.

Harmony of its Parabolic Line and Daylight Opening (DLO) to the side further evoke the impression of an authentic sedan

When viewed from the side, the Parabolic Line design, which starts from the hood and flows along the bottom of the window to the trunk in a seamless line. And vehicle’s refined and voluminous body has been further enhanced with the Athletic Power Lines on the fenders around the wheels, projecting power and dynamism.

The DLOs that surround the first- and second-row seat windows are designed to harmonize with its thick C-pillars. This offers second-row passengers both an open atmosphere and privacy at the same time, ultimately coming together to complete the model’s image as a best-in-class luxury sedan.

The elegant proportions of the wide rear grant the model a strong and well-balanced image. The Two-Line rear combination lamps – key elements of the Genesis design language – are elongated along the trunk, with Genesis’ lettering emblem placed concisely between them.

To draw focus to the iconic Genesis design elements on the upper rear part of the vehicle, functional elements, such as the license plate, various sensors, and the reverse lights, have been placed toward the bottom to ensure that the rear offers a clean and luxurious look.

The G90 long-wheelbase model features more space to the second-row door and C-pillar area thanks to its expanded wheelbase that is 190 mm longer than the sedan model. This allows for more spacious rear seats. It also offers a 20-inch wheel design exclusive for this model.

Additionally, the Parabolic Line formed by the DLOs that surround the windows and the B-pillar are finished in chrome, allowing the long-wheelbase model’s side profile to make even more of an impression. The model also has exclusive front and rear bumper designs that feature chrome decorations on its rims for enhanced elegance and dynamism.

“The G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis.” according to Head of Genesis Global Design, SangYup Lee. “The G90 is the ultimate expression of Athletic Elegance that carefully balances dynamic driving and an elegant rear seat experience.”

With the G90, Genesis plans to expand its presence in the luxury sedan market not only in Korea, but across the globe. Detailed specifications of G90 will be revealed at the time of global launch in Korea.

*Clamshell Hood : A type of hood design that blends the hood and fenders into a single panel, minimizing lines

*Guilloche : A decorative technique often seen in luxury watches in which a very precise, intricate, and repetitive pattern is mechanically engraved onto a surface

SOURCE: Hyundai