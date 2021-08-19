Genesis previews the images of GV60

Genesis today officially revealed exterior and interior images of the GV60, the brand’s first electric vehicle based on dedicated EV platform

SEOUL, KOREA – August 19, 2021 – Genesis today officially revealed exterior and interior images of the GV60, the brand’s first electric vehicle based on dedicated EV platform.

The GV60 is based on its dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), marking the brand’s move towards electrification.

The “G” in GV60 represents Genesis, while the “V” represents the vehicle’s versatility. The number ‘60’ is the lowest in the Genesis lineup and comes as the brand evolves its model-naming scheme to fit their unique design identity of ‘Athletic Elegance.’ Lower numbers will emphasize athleticism under the scheme, with elegance represented by higher numbers. Based on this system, the GV60 is Genesis’ most athletic model yet.

The GV60’s exterior design highlights its high-performance image along with a dynamic and smooth appearance. Genesis delivers its signature design experience to the GV60’s body, bringing the sleek silhouette drivers have come to expect from the brand.

The front of the GV60 features a design optimized exclusively for the electric vehicle. The iconic and progressive Two-Line Quad Lamps add character to a refined and voluminous body. A wider and more athletic Crest Grille has been placed below the Quad Lamps to emphasize the dynamic performance of the GV60 and also to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody.

The GV60 will also see a new wing emblem applied to the grille, with thickness of the emblem reduced by nearly 80 percent from previous models. It features the same unique Guilloche pattern often seen in luxury watches, representing a culmination of Genesis’ analog sensitivities with high-tech innovations to create truly luxurious driving experiences.

In addition, Genesis has opted for a ‘Clamshell Hood’ for the first time, a single panel which combines the hood and fenders, creating a sleek impression for the EV model by removing lines between the parts.

When viewed from the side, the GV60 reveals the smooth and dynamic profile of a high-performance coupe. A simple yet sharp silhouette running from the front hood to the rear spoiler completes a more progressive character.

The chrome line flowing from the windshield to the top of the Daylight Opening (DLO) window extends to a C pillar-garnish design that embodies the image of ‘electric’, adding a distinctive characteristic to the EV model.

Digital side mirrors add to a cutting-edge appearance, and are connected to the camera and monitor system. Meanwhile, an electric door handle enhances a strikingly futuristic image by automatically popping up when you approach the car.

At the rear, Two Line rear combination lamps take on a dynamic shape and flow seamlessly with the voluminous three-dimensional body. The rear also features a fixed rear wing spoiler to accent a coupe-shaped roof, adding to the image of dynamic high-performance.

Shoulder volume is emphasized in the rear fender to create a low and wide profile and further accentuate the image of high-performance by combining it with technical functions such as various sensors, taillights, and rear turn signals at the bottom.

The interior design of the GV60 takes on Genesis’ design ethos of the ‘Beauty of White Space,’ while seeking to create a spacious and comfortable interior. At the same time, it has embodied differentiated images with its floating architecture and unique details.

The most noticeable feature in GV60’s interior design is the Crystal Sphere, a sphere-shaped Shift By Wire (SBW) that intuitively informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive.

The Crystal Sphere is one of the most compelling design elements of the GV60. When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere becomes the vehicle’s mood lights, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you’re ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the SBW appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility.

The Crystal Sphere is not just a key element of the interior design, but also provides emotional connection with driver while indicating driving status.

The floating console, where the Crystal Sphere is located, looks as if it is hovering in the air, working with other unique features such as the slim cockpit and flat floor to provide passengers with a maximum level of openness.

The crash pad inside the GV60 is designed in a wide and slim shape to augment the pleasant interior, emphasizing a high-tech atmosphere with a wide-screen integrated indicator (cclC, connected car Integrated Cockpit) that connects with the cluster and AVNT (audio, video, navigation, telecommunication).

The GV60 has also epitomized the uniformity of interior design by applying circular details to Crystal Sphere, the horn cover, door handles, and side mirror controllers.

SOURCE: Hyundai