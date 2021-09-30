Genesis premieres the GV60, a luxury EV that connects a vehicle to a driver

The GV60 is the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle model, marking Genesis’ journey towards electrification

Genesis has unveiled its first dedicated electric vehicle, the GV60, a model that embodies the brand’s journey towards electrification.

On Thursday, September 30 (KST), Genesis held the GV60 Digital World Premiere event online. During the event, the brand unveiled a film on the Genesis Worldwide YouTube channel (link) that introduced the world to the GV60’s design philosophy and key product values.

The film, entitled ‘Plug Into Your Senses’, introduces the vehicle’s various technologies through a narration that personifies the GV60 and highlights its connection to the driver.

The GV60 follows the same model naming scheme as Genesis’ existing lineup, highlighting the brand’s continuous commitment to its values even after electrification. The vehicle also marks the beginning of “luxury brand lineup that interacts with drivers”, as presented during the brand vision announcement on September 2.

“The GV60 is the first dedicated EV model with the most dynamic design, representing Genesis’ electrification. It will set a new standard for luxury electric vehicles with a powerful driving performance and various key features which are emotionally connected to customers,” said Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis brand.

“The GV60 will provide a differentiated experience that enables interaction with vehicles in Genesis’ own caring and considerate way,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Brand Officer of Genesis brand.

Setting a new standard for luxury EV design

The GV60 is a high-performance electric vehicle with a sleek and athletic coupe crossover utility vehicle (CUV) design that is expands Genesis’ ‘Athletic Elegance’ design identity into the sustainable luxury space.

Featuring Two Lines lamps, the front design perfectly complements the vehicle’s refined and voluminous body. Iconic and instantly recognizable, the Two-Line design is a symbol of Genesis vehicles.

The Genesis signature Crest Grille moves to a lower position to accommodate cooling requirements specific to the dedicated high performance EV platform. An EV specific detail that highlights Genesis’ transition to the sustainable era.

As a first for Genesis, the GV60 features a Clamshell Hood, a single panel which combines the hood and fenders, creating a sleek impression. The vehicle also comes with a new wing emblem on the hood. Decorated with the Guilloche pattern often seen in luxury watches, the thickness of the emblem has been reduced by nearly 80 percent compared to the previous one.

The GV60’s body surfacing is seamless and minimal without undercuts or character lines. Yet, the muscular volumes bulging beneath the surface pushing out the wide stance characterizes the visual presence of GV60.

The coupe silhouette, streamlined from the hood to the spoiler, solidifies a more athletic profile with a short overhang and a long wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

In addition, the chrome Volt DLO (Day Light Opening), which begins from the top of the windshield towards the rear with a distinctive V shape, is another design element that demonstrates the dynamism and anti conformist style of the GV60.

In addition, the GV60 accentuates its cutting-edge look with digital side mirrors and electric door handles. The handles automatically pop up when the driver approaches the car with their smart key.

At the rear of the GV60, the coupe roof profile ends with a distinctive fixed wing spoiler. The shoulder volume of the rear fender, emphasizes the vehicle’s side stance, further highlighting its dynamic, high-performance electric vehicle image. The finishing touch of the GV60’s rear is the Genesis signature Two Line lamps.

Luxurious and functional interior space with exclusive color options

The interior design of the GV60 takes on Genesis’ design ethos of the ‘Beauty of White Space’, while seeking to create a spacious and comfortable interior. At the same time, its floating architecture and unique details combine together to create a unique look.

The Crystal Sphere is one of the most compelling design elements of the GV60. It is not only an aesthetic element of the interior design, but it is also built to create an emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle. When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere becomes the vehicle’s mood lights, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When the vehicle is ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the Shift By Wire (SBW) appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility.

The floating console, where the Crystal Sphere is located, looks as if it is hovering in the air, working with other unique features such as the slim cockpit and flat floor to provide passengers with a maximum level of openness. In addition, the next-generation infotainment system – the connected car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) – connects the cluster and navigation into a panoramic display, creating a high-tech look and outstanding usability.

To create a truly luxurious driving experience, various components in the GV60’s interior, including the Crystal Sphere, the horn cover, the door handles, and the side mirror controllers, are decorated with circular embellishments.

To make the GV60 more sustainable, various parts are created with eco-friendly and recycled materials. The seats, door armrests, console armrests, and crash pads are made with plant-based leather. The seat covers and door center trims features fabrics made with yarns extracted from recycled PET bottles and fishnets.

The GV60 is available in total of 11 colors, including four new colors: Sao Paulo Lime, Hanauma Mint, Atacama Copper, and Atacama Copper Matte. Other colors include Vik Black, Uyuni White, Matterhorn White, Saville Silver, Carbon Metal, Melbourne Gray, and Royal Blue.

The Sao Paulo Lime is Genesis’ new signature color for its high-performance electric vehicle as it emphasizes the active and dynamic character of the vehicle.

Hanauma Mint is a color that emphasizes eco-friendliness. The Copper color is a signature color of Genesis and will be applied to the exterior of the brand’s vehicles starting with the GV60. In particular, the matte copper color has been enhanced with an improved paint that feels more like a raw copper material than conventional matte paints.

The interior is available in a total of five colors: Obsidian Black, Torrent Navy, Ash Gray/Glacier White, Monstera Green/Camel Beige and Monstera Green/Glassier White.

“The GV60 is a significant for Genesis, being the first to fully represent the brand’s vision statement as promised to our customers.” said SangYup Lee, Head of Global Genesis Design. “This is the elegance of Genesis, when art and technology converge into perfection to present global high-tech luxury for our customers.”

Innovative technologies that enable interactive experiences

The GV60 is equipped with innovative technologies to provide a unique electric vehicle experience. Innovations such as Face Connect, Fingerprint Authentication System, Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update, and Digital Key 2 enable drivers to be connected to their vehicle.

Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to recognize the driver’s face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register two faces.

The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances – including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages Deep learning technology to improve accuracy.

With Face Connect, the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver’s seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and infotainment settings can be adjusted based on the driver’s customized settings. It can be automatically connected to individual driver profiles, providing a new level of convenience that makes it seem as if the vehicle recognizes the driver

The GV60’s Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without a key and offers an authentication function for in car payments and release of Valet Mode.

The combination of both technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand new experience of using only biometric information to drive their car.

With the GV60, the OTA Software Update has been further expanded to include a variety of areas.

Previously, this function was used to wirelessly update infotainment system features, such as navigation, the digital instrument cluster, and the Head-Up-Display (HUD). With the GV60, the scope of the updates has been further expanded to other key areas of the vehicle, enabling additional software updates on major electronic devices including the electric vehicle integrated control device, suspension, brakes, steering wheel, airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

This allows drivers to update their vehicle’s software without visiting a service center, so their vehicle is always up to date with the latest features.

In addition, the GV60 will feature a Digital Key 2 for the first time in a Genesis vehicle. This is an upgraded version of the existing digital key, enabling drivers to open the door without using the smartphone. Drivers can enter and start their car by simply touching the door handle and the digital key can be shared to up to three people.

Differentiated performance and premium EV driving capability

The GV60 is Genesis’ first vehicle to be built on the dedicated EV platform known as Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), marking the brand’s move towards electrification. It is available in three models: a standard rear-wheel-drive model, a standard four-wheel-drive model, and a performance model with four-wheel-drive.

Each model features a 77.4kWh battery, and the standard RWD model features a maximum driving range of 451km per charge.

The standard RWD model is equipped with a motor that features a maximum output of 168kW and a maximum torque of 350Nm. The standard AWD model is equipped with a 160kW motor for its rear wheels and a 74kW motor for its front wheels, providing a total output of 234kW, a maximum torque of 605Nm, and a maximum driving range of 400km per charge. (Estimates provided by Genesis R&D Center based on Korean EV certification system and 19” wheels)

The performance model features two 160kW motors for the front and rear wheels, delivering a total output of 320kW, maximum torque of 605Nm, and a maximum driving range of 368km per charge. It is an ideal option for customers seeking a fun driving experience.

The GV60 comes with a Boost Mode to give it a more dynamic and luxurious element. The mode immediately increases the performance of the vehicle’s maximum output, making the driving experience more dynamic.

The Boost Mode button on the steering wheel activates additional performance for 10 seconds. This enables the vehicle to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds

For drivers who are looking for a more dynamic experience, the GV60 also features a Drift Mode. It provides athletic driving by optimizing distribution of driving power and braking system.

On top of its dynamic performance, the GV60 also delivers refined and luxurious driving experiences.

The GV60 is the first model to feature electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD). The system provide various virtual driving sounds through the speakers based on the driving mode, the vehicle’s speed, and accelerator pedal data.

Customers can choose from three sounds: a ‘Futuristic’ sound that symbolizes the direction of future mobility; a soft and sporty ‘G-Engine’ sound that’s based on engine noises; and an ‘E-Motor’ sound, which reimagines the vehicle’s motor sounds. Drivers can explore detailed volume controls and pedal responses in the settings to customize their driving experience to suit their preferences.

It also features Road Active Noise Control (ANC-R) technology to minimize noise and uses various sound-absorbing materials to achieve silence while driving.

In addition, the electronic-Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) enables an optimal amount of torque to be distributed to the wheels when turning around at high speeds, improving performance when cornering and starting off. This offers drivers more stable control on slippery roads and in snowy or rainy weather.

The GV60 also features the Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Pre-view ECS), which uses information gathered from the front camera and navigation system to recognize situations that could have an impact the vehicle, such as speed bumps, in advance. It also controls the damping force of the suspension according to the surface of the road to offer passengers optimal comfort.

The GV60 also features a MacPherson multi-link suspension system for the front wheels, a five-multi-link suspension system for the rear wheels, and R-MDPS (Rack-mounted, motor-driven power steering) to enhance basic performance, including handling, comfort, and stability.

The AWD model’s Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) separates or connects the motor and the drive shaft according to driving conditions. This allows drivers to freely switch between RWD and AWD, minimizing power loss and ensuring efficient driving.

New battery charging technology to make drivers’ lives easier

The GV60 is the first model to feature a battery conditioning function that manages the battery’s temperature to ensure optimal conditions.

Battery conditioning is a function that not only preheats to secure better performance when the battery temperature is low, but also shortens the amount of charging time by adjusting the battery temperature. By pairing with the infotainment system, it allows drivers to optimize battery conditions while searching for a fast-charging station on the navigation.

The GV60 applies a 400/800V multi rapid charging system that boosts the 400V supplied by the charger to 800V. It is optimized for the vehicle’s system thanks to the vehicle’s driving motor and inverter, enabling stable and rapid charging with various charging infrastructure.

When charging at 350kW with the ultra-speed charging function, the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Furthermore, charging time for the slow charging function has been shortened by increasing the charging capacity from 7.2kW to 11kW.

The GV60 can also be used as a mobile power source, as it provides a V2L (Vehicle to Load) function that enables its battery to charge other electronic devices. The V2L function supports a 3.6kW charge, which is higher than the power supply in the average home. This gives customers the freedom to use electricity regardless of location when camping or enjoying outdoor activities.

Next generation infotainment system and various specifications exclusive to EV

The GV60 offers customers a smarter take on mobility with a cutting-edge infotainment system and various connected car services designed specifically for electric vehicles.

The GV60 is the first Genesis model to apply a next-generation infotainment system, ccIC (connected car Integrated Cockpit), which links clusters and navigation into a panoramic display while seamlessly connecting content throughout clusters, navigation, and HUD.

The cluster connected to navigation provides key information for safe driving via a three-view display for maps, navigation (normal/AR mode), and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It also enables drivers to easily grasp a variety of information related to driving, phone calls, media, voice recognition, and more through cluster’s split screens that integrate all the information on trip computer and navigation.

The enhanced connection between navigation and the Head-Up-Display (HUD) offers existing HUD data, as well as information on ADAS, phone calls, voice recognition, and media information for drivers’ convenience. The ‘welcome’ and ‘goodbye’ greeting animations strengthen the sense of integration throughout the system by interconnecting the clusters and navigation monitor.

The GV60 is also Genesis’ first to feature a Bang & Olufsen sound system. Genesis collaborated with the world-class Danish audio company, which was founded in 1925, to developing a component for Hi-Res Audio output and offer customers the best luxury sound experience. With a tap of their finger, using Bang & Olufsen’s dedicated sound control interface, drivers and passengers can choose a sound mix for specific atmospheres encompassing four ‘moods’ (Relax, Energetic, Bright, and Warm).

The 17 speakers complete the premium audio system. The aluminum grille that features Genesis’ G-Matrix pattern emphasizes the vehicle’s sophisticated design and maximizes the sense of luxury.

The Relaxation Comfort seats help the driver and front passenger feel comfortable while charging or parking the vehicle. The Ergo Motion Seat with seven air pockets ensures extra comfort, especially for drivers.

Moreover, the Smart Regeneration System 2.0 helps optimize energy regeneration by automatically adjusting the regenerative brake according to traffic data and navigation map information.

i-Pedal (Intelligent Pedal) mode allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and stop using just the accelerator pedal. This mode can be activated under the strongest regenerative brake stage, which can be selected by utilizing the paddle shift. It not only enables one-pedal driving but also maximizes regenerative brake, increasing the car’s driving range.

Various cutting-edge driver assistance systems and a robust body for enhanced safety

The GV60 offers a safe and convenient driving experience with advanced autonomous driving technology that is based on active safety approach, as well as various driver assistance systems, protecting passengers from possible dangers both inside and outside of the vehicle.

These safety and convenience features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), rear side monitor, High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Navigation based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist 2(HDA 2), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Rear Cross-traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Parking Distance Warnings for the front, side and rear (PDW), Rear Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

The Multi-Collision Brake (MCB) automatically activates the brake if the driver temporarily loses control of the vehicle after a first collision. The Pre-Active Front Seat Belt protects passengers by fastening the seat belt in advance when encountering a dangerous situation.

In addition to these active safety features, the GV60 uses a multi-frame structure at the front that distributes energy from collisions. On the side, it also applied hot-stamping reinforcement materials to the center pillar and applied aluminum parts to the side to ensure passenger and battery stability.

A total of eight airbags, including the center side airbags in front seats, have been provided as standard option to ensure the safety of passengers in the event of an accident.

* Specifications and features discussed are for the Korean market only. International market features are TBC.

SOURCE: Hyundai