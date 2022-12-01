Genesis GV70 wins Best Large SUV at Scottish Car of the Year Awards 2022

GV70 awarded for stylish looks, best interior and industry-leading customer care package

Last night, Genesis claimed the Best Large SUV at the 2022 Scottish Car of the Year Awards for the GV70 range.

Category winners are voted for by members of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW) with the Genesis GV70 range beating off stiff competition from well-established luxury car manufacturers.

This award is the second product win for the brand in Scotland, following its 2021 win for the GV80.

The GV70 range can be considered the most versatile across the Genesis line-up with it now available in either a petrol, diesel, or all-electric version.

ASMW President Jack McKeown said: “Genesis only arrived in the UK and Europe last year but has made a strong first impression. The GV70 looks fantastic and has the best interior in its class. It’s practical, drives well, and benefits from best-in-sector customer care. The new Electrified version is particularly special.”

“This is Genesis’ second award win at its second Scottish Car of the Year awards. What a fantastic end to the year and a fantastic result for a brand so new to the market”, said Andrew Pilkington, Managing Director, Genesis Motor UK. “We place great value on the support of the Scottish motoring community, especially after our first outing at the Genesis Scottish Open this summer and what makes it all the more special for us is that this award marks the debut win for the Electrified GV70 here in the UK – a car that we only launched two months ago.”

Pricing for GV70 starts at £39,450 for the 2.2 8AT AWD diesel and at £43,350 for the 2.5 8AT AWD Petrol. For the Electrified GV70, prices start at £63,600 for the 180 KW + 180 KW dual motor all-electric model.

Within these prices, also included will be the Genesis Five-Year Care Plan – five years of hassle-free motoring, with no hidden extras including warranty, servicing, roadside assistance, courtesy car, mapping and over-the-air software.

2022 was a busy year for the premium luxury brand as it introduced three zero emission powertrains to Europe: the GV60, Electrified G80 and Electrified GV70. This shows the commitment to not only the European market but also signifies that the brand is on course to deliver the Future Vision goal of becoming carbon net zero by 2035.

SOURCE: Genesis