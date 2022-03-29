Genesis GV60 wins 2022 Red Dot Award for Product Design

Genesis announced the GV60, the brand’s first model powered by dedicated EV platform, won a prestigious honor at this year’s Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 in the cars and motorcycles category

Genesis announced the GV60, the brand’s first model powered by dedicated EV platform, won a prestigious honor at this year’s Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 in the cars and motorcycles category.

Red Dot, established in 1955 and organized every year by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, is among the world’s most renowned design competitions alongside iF and IDEA. Each year, Red Dot awards are bestowed in three disciplines: product design, brands and communication design, and design concept.

The Genesis GV60 embodies the brand’s vision for electrification and its design philosophy of Athletic Elegance with the signature Two Lines. The Two-Lines headlamps perfectly complement the car’s refined yet voluminous body, with the clamshell hood adding sleekness. The body surfacing is seamless and minimalistic, yet the sculpted curves and wide stance give the vehicle a muscular look. The coupé silhouette, streamlined from the hood to the spoiler, solidifies a more athletic profile with a short overhang and a long wheelbase measuring 2,900 millimeters.

The spacious and comfortable interior exemplifies Genesis’ design ethos, called the Beauty of White Space, and innovative technologies reinforce the vehicle’s allure. The Crystal Sphere is one of its most compelling design elements — not only is it aesthetically beautiful, but it also helps the driver bond with the car by creating an atmosphere of futuristic mobility. When the GV60 is turned off, the Crystal Sphere activates the mood lights. When it’s ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the Shift-By-Wire (SBW) system appears.

“The GV60 is a significant model for Genesis,” said a Genesis spokesperson. “It’s the first vehicle reflecting the vision for electrification that we announced last year. It showcases the elegance of Genesis in its own way — the blending of art and technology into the epitome of a high-tech global luxury experience for our customers. Today’s award is the fruit of the passion and dedication of our designers and engineers, of their determination to make a dream come true.”

Genesis has been recognized with numerous Red Dot awards over the years. Most recently, in 2021, the Genesis X Concept car earned “best of the best” honors in the design concept category. My Genesis App was designated as a winner in the brands and communication category. In 2020, Genesis took away four Red Dot awards for interface, retail and spatial communication design.

SOURCE: Hyundai