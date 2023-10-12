Genesis G80, electrified G80 cruise to IIHS awards

The 2024 Genesis G80 and Electrified G80, both large luxury cars, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

Both the combustion-engine and the electric versions of the G80 meet all the criteria for the higher-tier award. The sedans come with acceptable-rated LED projector headlights on all trims and a standard front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and an advanced rating in the nighttime test.

SOURCE: IIHS