Genesis delivers Korean luxury to Europe

Genesis confirms it is bringing a range of Korean premium luxury cars to Europe in summer 2021

Genesis Motor Europe has revealed details of its 2021 European debut in a press conference held in Frankfurt, Germany, and broadcast online. It will start sales this summer, for customers in the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

The premium luxury Korean brand, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last November, arrives in Europe with a promise to place exceptional customer service over sales through its ‘Genesis difference’. With one transparent price walk for all its models and a five-year care plan with no hidden extras, it will sell direct to the public both online and through Genesis Studios in coveted locations. The first Studios will open in London, Munich and Zurich.

Pivotal to the brand experience will be the appointment of a Genesis Personal Assistant, recruited from hospitality and retail sectors, who will manage every aspect of their buying and ownership experience to respect the greatest luxury of all time.

This all-new business model will enable Genesis to build authentic relationships with European customers and guarantee a stress-free experience that promotes convenience, trust, and transparency. At its heart will be the Genesis Motor Europe promise, that “we come to you”, providing home or office delivery and collection to remove the need to visit a ‘dealer’ ever again.

“Over the past five years, our customers around the world have come to recognise our commitment to exceptional design, product quality and an authentic and mindful brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey,” said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, Global Head of Genesis Brand. “We believe now is the right time for the next chapter in our brand history. We are excited to bring our brand identity and distinct range of luxury vehicles to Europe.”

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented: “We are excited to bring such a strong range of globally recognised products to the region. Genesis is already well-known for its impeccably high standards in design, technology, safety and reliability.

“However, it is our mission to offer so much more than just great products. We know that customers today crave experiences, and the onus is on us as a premium luxury brand to deliver a service which provides both convenience and exceptional hospitality to our customers. That is how we will stand apart.”

Orders will open for the Genesis G80 sedan and the Genesis GV80 SUV in June, with the new G70 and GV70 following soon after. Illustrating clear commitment to the region, a dedicated European product will arrive within the year.

Following its world premiere at Auto Shanghai last month, the Electrified G80 will be the first all-electric Genesis model to arrive in Europe.

A further two battery electric cars one built on a dedicated electric platform will also be launched within the first year in Europe as part of the product roll-out.

Arriving in Europe in 2021

Genesis will arrive in Europe in summer 2021. Launching initially in Germany, Switzerland and the UK as part of a phased introduction across the region.

Genesis will operate an omnichannel approach, offering direct sales online and across three retail Studios located in the centre of London, Munich and Zurich. To achieve this the brand has developed a range of easy-to-use digital tools including an online configurator and all-new e-commerce platform; simplified vehicle specification and options to deliver great value; and a range of subscription options from launch.

We come to you

Genesis is committed to creating an environment in which customers can discover the brand and its products, and enjoy stress-free ownership throughout the lifetime of their vehicle.

Genesis Motor Europe has optimised car ownership so customers need never visit a dealer again, with home pick-up and delivery at every step. Also included will be the Genesis Five-Year Care Plan five years of hassle-free motoring, with no hidden extras, including;

Warranty

servicing

roadside assistance

courtesy car

mapping and over-the-air software

In addition to providing total peace of mind, the brand will offer a truly personal touch. Customers will be assigned a clear point of contact, the Genesis Personal Assistant, to manage all their needs through the buying and ownership cycle.

Whether purchasing entirely online or in the Studios, Genesis will offer the same transparent pricing options, with no haggling or discounting – just one price walk for every customer.

Genesis aspires to respect the greatest luxury of all, its customer’s time. With a fresh perspective on the true value of customer service, the brand will endeavour to provide great hospitality and a personal touch across the entire choosing, purchasing and ownership experience.

Genesis G80 and GV80

Available first will be the all-new Genesis G80 sedan and Genesis GV80 SUV.

Defined by their symbolic Two Lines design theme, both models are expressions of Athletic Elegance, the Genesis design philosophy that strives to achieve the perfect balance between two opposing characteristics.

Distinctive signature Genesis design elements are carefully applied to both sedan and SUV. The trademark design cues of the double lined Quad Lamp and the striking Crest Grille, combine to give a modern but imposing look.

Benefiting from sophisticated LED lighting technology, the Quad Lamp graphic is a unique signature of Genesis design, communicating the brand’s distinct identity.

Inspired by the ‘Beauty of White Space’ concept employed in traditional Korean architecture, the Genesis G80 and GV80 balance elegant premium design with spaciousness and state-of-the-art technology. Through careful use of the G-Matrix stylistic signature, and unrivalled craftsmanship, the interior of both sedan and SUV comfortably meets the demands of an active and connected lifestyle.

As a commitment to the region, and to meet the needs of European customers, the G80 and GV80 have been tuned for European roads at the brand’s European development facility.

Both models have been carefully designed, developed, and tested specifically for the region with tens of thousands of kilometers covered across 15 countries on some of Europe’s toughest and challenging roads, and of course, the Nurburgring circuit.

On the road to electrification

The Electrified G80 will be the first all-electric Genesis to arrive in Europe. A further two battery electric cars will follow, providing European customers with a choice of three Genesis zero emission cars within the first year; one of which will be built on a dedicated electric platform.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented: “We are delighted to be able to share our unique approach with you, and to introduce such a compelling premium contender to the region; starting with the launch of the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV in summer.

Genesis is synonymous with distinctive premium design, cutting-edge technology and exceptional quality service, so we are confident it will be very well received by European consumers.

We look forward to providing an experience we can take real pride in offering great service across the entire purchasing and ownership journey; that is the Genesis difference.”

SOURCE: Hyundai