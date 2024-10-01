General Motors: U.S. Q3 Sales: Another record quarter of EV sales

General Motors and its dealers increased retail sales by 3% year over year and delivered 659,601 total vehicles, down 2%, in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024

General Motors and its dealers increased retail sales by 3% year over year and delivered 659,601 total vehicles, down 2%, in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024. The company achieved another record quarter of EV sales with 32,195 total deliveries, up 60% year-over-year and up 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

“GM’s EV portfolio is growing faster than the market because we have an ​all-electric vehicle for just about everybody, no matter what they like to drive,” said Rory Harvey, GM executive vice president and president of Global Markets.

SOURCE: GM