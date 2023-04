General Motors Co. and its dealers delivered 603,208 vehicles in the U.S., up 18%, in the first quarter of 2023, growing market share by an estimated 1.5 points, the largest of any automaker

General Motors Co. and its dealers delivered 603,208 vehicles in the U.S., up 18%, in the first quarter of 2023, growing market share by an estimated 1.5 points, the largest of any automaker.

GM delivered a strong start to the year with sales of more than 20,000 EVs as it scales production of vehicles on the Ultium Platform, and expanded truck leadership with launches of new HD and midsize pickup trucks.

SOURCE: General Motors