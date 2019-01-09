General Motors to collaborate with EVgo, ChargePoint and Greenlots to enhance the charging experience for customers

General Motors will collaborate with EVgo, ChargePoint and Greenlots, three of the nation’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, to enable access to the largest collective electric vehicle charging network in the United States, including more than 31,000 charging ports. GM plans to aggregate dynamic data from each of the EV charging networks so owners of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV can have a more seamless charging experience with their GM vehicles.

“GM believes in an all-electric future, and this is a significant step to make charging easier for our customers,” said Doug Parks, General Motors vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs. “By collaborating with these three companies, we expect to reduce barriers to create a stronger EV infrastructure for the future. This is an important step toward achieving GM’s vision of a world with zero emissions.”

Dynamic charging information received from EVgo, ChargePoint and Greenlots will enhance future versions of the myChevrolet app1. New information to be provided by the charging networks will include real-time data on charge station health to report if a charging station is working, available and compatible with a Bolt EV, offering a one-stop shop for all range and charging data before or during a trip. Importantly, GM also expects to make enrollment for charging with these networks easier by creating an app interface for all three networks to streamline charger access and potentially allow activation of a charging session using the app instead of a membership card.

The myChevrolet app was recently updated to enable projection of the Energy Assist feature to the vehicle’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto3 for drivers with model year 2017 or newer Bolt EVs. This update enables Bolt EV drivers to access certain features through their vehicle’s infotainment system, such as vehicle range, charging station locations and search, as well as route planning that takes into consideration charging stops along the way if the destination is out of range. Original purchasers of new Bolt EVs will have access to these features at no additional cost for five years from the vehicle delivery date after they accept the myChevrolet mobile app terms and review important information about using Energy Assist features within their myChevrolet app. Vehicle users should see user terms for limitations.

GM’s Maven Gig and EVgo partnered in early 2018 to deliver the nation’s first dedicated fast-charging network for on-demand drivers.

GM expects to finalize the terms of its collaboration and agreements with EVgo, ChargePoint and Greenlots during the first quarter of 2019.

SOURCE: General Motors