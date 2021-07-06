General Motors “Supplier of the Year 2020”: Award for KUKA

KUKA was named GM Supplier of the Year at General Motors' 29th annual "Supplier of the Year Awards"

GM has recognized its 122 best suppliers from 16 countries for their achievements in the 2020 calendar year. The annual award recognizes global suppliers who have distinguished themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and, as a result, offering GM customers innovative technologies and the highest quality in the automotive industry.

As GM works to achieve a future with zero accidents, zero emissions and zero congestion, we pride ourselves on having innovative and committed suppliers around the world as partners in this mission. Shilpan Amin, GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain

“In a challenging year, our suppliers have shown resilience and commitment to work towards our common goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and society while meeting our current needs,” said Amin. “We are happy with what we achieved together over the past year and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The winners of the “Supplier of the Year 2020” award were selected by a global team of GM executives from the areas of purchasing, technology, quality, production and logistics. They were nominated based on performance criteria in the areas of product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

SOURCE: KUKA