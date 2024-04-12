General Motors recognizes top global suppliers at supplier of the year event

General Motors has recognized its top global suppliers of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized with a Supplier of the Year award, and an additional eight Overdrive Awards were handed to suppliers who far exceeded expectations.
“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”
Rigorous selection process emphasizes shared values
A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values, and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.
The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability.
By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.
Overdrive award recognizes exceptional partnerships
The Overdrive Award recognizes exceptional suppliers who consistently exceed expectations in their partnership with GM. These companies go the extra mile, exceeding expectations.
For instance, one winner’s innovative solution slashed GM’s diesel fuel consumption by a staggering 2,900 gallons, eliminating over 17 tons of carbon emissions. Another winner set a high bar for safety, managing to open a massive 600,000-square-foot facility in just five days to expedite parts delivery for GM’s customers.
GM’s 2023 Supplier of the Year award winners are:
|Adient
|DY Auto Corporation
|Kirchhoff Automotive
|Schaeffler
|Allegis Global Solutions
|Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc.
|KM&I Co., Ltd.
|Sensata Technologies
|Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.
|ExxonMobil Product Solutions
|Kuka Systems North America
|Shanghai Daimay Automotive
|Aptiv
|Fanuc America Corp
|Kwang Jin
|SHB
|Ascent Global Logistics
|Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation
|Lear Corporation
|SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
|Attentive Industries, Inc.
|Gentex Corporation
|Linamar Corporation
|Spen-Tech Machine Engineering Corp.
|Auto Warehousing
Transportation Co., Ltd.
|Glovis
|Lizhong Wheel Group
|Summit Polymers Inc.
|Axalta Coating Systems
|GNS North America
|Magna International
|Sungwoo Hitech Co., Ltd.
|BASF Corporation
|GP Strategies
|Maxxis Tires
|Teleperformance
|Bethel Automotive
Safety Systems Co., Ltd.
|Ground Effects Ltd.
|Michelin
|Tenneco Powertrain
|Bridgestone Corporation
|Hanon Systems
|Mobis
|Thermoflex Corporation
|Chinyang Automotive Co., Ltd.
|Harman
|Moon Star Express LLC
|TLE Automotive – D-Troy Logistics
|Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd.
|Hendrick Motorsports LLC
|Morley Companies, Inc.
|United Road Services
|Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd.
|Hirotec Mexico
|Neapco Holdings
|Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
|CMA CGM
|HL Mando
|Nippon Seiki North America
|Valeo
|Commonwealth / McCann
|Ideal Contracting, LLC
|Niterra Co Ltd.
|Vantage Plastics
|Cooper Standard
|Ideal Setech LLC
|NYX LLC
|Vuteq Corporation
|Daeyong Industry
|Iljin
|Piston Group
|Walbridge
|Dedicated Logistics LLC
|J&J Marquardt KG
|OPmobility C-Power Business Group
|Wooshin Safety Systems Co., Ltd.
|Denso International America, Inc.
|JPC Automotive Co.
|Quaker Houghton
|Worthington Steel
|DN Automotive Corporation
|JSL
|Ridgeview Industries
|DSV Air & Sea Inc.
|Katcon Global
|Ryobi
GM’s 2023 Overdrive Award winners are:
|Adient
|Dedicated Logistics, LLC
|Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation
|Moon Star Express LLC
|Astemo
|DM Control
|Marvell Technology Inc.
|NYX LLC
