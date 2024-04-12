General Motors recognizes top global suppliers at supplier of the year event

General Motors has recognized its top global suppliers of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event

General Motors has recognized its top global suppliers of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized with a Supplier of the Year award, and an additional eight Overdrive Awards were handed to suppliers who far exceeded expectations.

“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

Rigorous selection process emphasizes shared values

A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values, and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability.

By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.

Overdrive award recognizes exceptional partnerships

The Overdrive Award recognizes exceptional suppliers who consistently exceed expectations in their partnership with GM. These companies go the extra mile, exceeding expectations.

For instance, one winner’s innovative solution slashed GM’s diesel fuel consumption by a staggering 2,900 gallons, eliminating over 17 tons of carbon emissions. Another winner set a high bar for safety, managing to open a massive 600,000-square-foot facility in just five days to expedite parts delivery for GM’s customers.

GM’s 2023 Supplier of the Year award winners are:

Adient DY Auto Corporation Kirchhoff Automotive Schaeffler Allegis Global Solutions Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc. KM&I Co., Ltd. Sensata Technologies Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. ExxonMobil Product Solutions Kuka Systems North America Shanghai Daimay Automotive Aptiv Fanuc America Corp Kwang Jin SHB Ascent Global Logistics Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation Lear Corporation SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. Attentive Industries, Inc. Gentex Corporation Linamar Corporation Spen-Tech Machine Engineering Corp. Auto Warehousing

Transportation Co., Ltd. Glovis Lizhong Wheel Group Summit Polymers Inc. Axalta Coating Systems GNS North America Magna International Sungwoo Hitech Co., Ltd. BASF Corporation GP Strategies Maxxis Tires Teleperformance Bethel Automotive

Safety Systems Co., Ltd. Ground Effects Ltd. Michelin Tenneco Powertrain Bridgestone Corporation Hanon Systems Mobis Thermoflex Corporation Chinyang Automotive Co., Ltd. Harman Moon Star Express LLC TLE Automotive – D-Troy Logistics Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd. Hendrick Motorsports LLC Morley Companies, Inc. United Road Services Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd. Hirotec Mexico Neapco Holdings Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. CMA CGM HL Mando Nippon Seiki North America Valeo Commonwealth / McCann Ideal Contracting, LLC Niterra Co Ltd. Vantage Plastics Cooper Standard Ideal Setech LLC NYX LLC Vuteq Corporation Daeyong Industry Iljin Piston Group Walbridge Dedicated Logistics LLC J&J Marquardt KG OPmobility C-Power Business Group Wooshin Safety Systems Co., Ltd. Denso International America, Inc. JPC Automotive Co. Quaker Houghton Worthington Steel DN Automotive Corporation JSL Ridgeview Industries DSV Air & Sea Inc. Katcon Global Ryobi

GM’s 2023 Overdrive Award winners are:

Adient Dedicated Logistics, LLC Gallagher-Kaiser Corporation Moon Star Express LLC Astemo DM Control Marvell Technology Inc. NYX LLC

SOURCE: General Motors