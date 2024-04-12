General Motors recognizes top global suppliers at supplier of the year event

General Motors has recognized its top global suppliers of 2023 during its annual Supplier of the Year recognition event. In total, 86 suppliers were recognized with a Supplier of the Year award, and an additional eight Overdrive Awards were handed to suppliers who far exceeded expectations.

“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

Rigorous selection process emphasizes shared values

A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM’s values, and commitment to achieving GM’s ambitious goals.

The GPSC Priority Wheel guides the selection process, prioritizing the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. This framework prioritizes three core values: Safety, Inclusion and Relationships. These foundational values underpin all other priorities, including Sustainability, Innovation, Execution, Resilience and Profitability.

By emphasizing these values, GPSC fosters a robust, diverse, collaborative partnership ecosystem that drives mutual success for GM and its suppliers.

Overdrive award recognizes exceptional partnerships

The Overdrive Award recognizes exceptional suppliers who consistently exceed expectations in their partnership with GM. These companies go the extra mile, exceeding expectations.

For instance, one winner’s innovative solution slashed GM’s diesel fuel consumption by a staggering 2,900 gallons, eliminating over 17 tons of carbon emissions. Another winner set a high bar for safety, managing to open a massive 600,000-square-foot facility in just five days to expedite parts delivery for GM’s customers.

GM’s 2023 Supplier of the Year award winners are:

AdientDY Auto CorporationKirchhoff AutomotiveSchaeffler
Allegis Global SolutionsDynamic Manufacturing, Inc.KM&I Co., Ltd.Sensata Technologies
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.ExxonMobil Product SolutionsKuka Systems North AmericaShanghai Daimay Automotive
AptivFanuc America CorpKwang JinSHB
Ascent Global LogisticsGallagher-Kaiser CorporationLear CorporationSM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
Attentive Industries, Inc.Gentex CorporationLinamar CorporationSpen-Tech Machine Engineering Corp.
Auto Warehousing
Transportation Co., Ltd.		GlovisLizhong Wheel GroupSummit Polymers Inc.
Axalta Coating SystemsGNS North AmericaMagna InternationalSungwoo Hitech Co., Ltd.
BASF CorporationGP StrategiesMaxxis TiresTeleperformance
Bethel Automotive
Safety Systems Co., Ltd.		Ground Effects Ltd.MichelinTenneco Powertrain
Bridgestone CorporationHanon SystemsMobisThermoflex Corporation
Chinyang Automotive Co., Ltd.HarmanMoon Star Express LLCTLE Automotive – D-Troy Logistics
Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd.Hendrick Motorsports LLCMorley Companies, Inc.United Road Services
Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd.Hirotec MexicoNeapco HoldingsUniversal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
CMA CGMHL MandoNippon Seiki North AmericaValeo
Commonwealth / McCannIdeal Contracting, LLCNiterra Co Ltd.Vantage Plastics
Cooper StandardIdeal Setech LLCNYX LLCVuteq Corporation
Daeyong IndustryIljinPiston GroupWalbridge
Dedicated Logistics LLCJ&J Marquardt KGOPmobility C-Power Business GroupWooshin Safety Systems Co., Ltd.
Denso International America, Inc.JPC Automotive Co.Quaker HoughtonWorthington Steel
DN Automotive CorporationJSLRidgeview Industries 
DSV Air & Sea Inc.Katcon GlobalRyobi 

GM’s 2023 Overdrive Award winners are:

AdientDedicated Logistics, LLCGallagher-Kaiser CorporationMoon Star Express LLC
AstemoDM ControlMarvell Technology Inc.NYX LLC

 

SOURCE: General Motors

