General Motors recognizes Continental Tire for performance, quality, and innovation

Technology company Continental was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 26th annual awards ceremony held Friday, April 20 in Orlando, Florida.

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries which have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. This is the second time Continental Tire has received the award.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

“We are honored to have received this recognition and feel it is a direct reflection of our continuing partnership with GM,” said Dr. Juan Botero, vice president of key account management for Original Equipment Passenger and Light Truck Tires for Continental Tire the Americas. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality tires to GM’s products, and delivering new innovations and solutions along the way, and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

More than 45 percent of this year’s Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.