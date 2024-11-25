General Motors launches Cadillac Formula 1 Team and power unit

In a landmark move into the world’s most prestigious motorsports competition, General Motors and TWG Global have reached an agreement in principle with Formula 1 to bring a Cadillac team to the series in 2026

In a landmark move into the world’s most prestigious motorsports competition, General Motors and TWG Global have reached an agreement in principle with Formula 1 to bring a Cadillac team to the series in 2026. GM is also launching an F1 power unit that will put the Cadillac Formula 1 Team on the path to being a “full works” team — building its own F1 vehicles and power units — by the end of the decade.

Cadillac would be the first new team to join F1 since 2016 and the eleventh team on the grid.

Innovations created for F1 will contribute to GM’s push to drive the future of transportation, leveraging advanced electrification, powertrain, software, and internal combustion engine technology for consumers around the globe. Launching an F1 team will also highlight the Cadillac brand to a diverse international audience, showcasing GM’s technology and design capabilities.

“As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”

“We’re excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsports businesses. “Together, we’re assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans around the world. We appreciate FIA and FOM’s support of our application and their recognition of the value we can bring to the championship.’’

Mario Andretti, the last American F1 Champion, will serve as a director on the team’s board.

“My first love was Formula 1 and now – 70 years later – the F1 paddock is still my happy place. I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss,” said Andretti. “To still be involved at this stage of my life — I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming.”

Since GM’s bid to join F1 was announced in January 2023, Cadillac Formula 1 has assembled an experienced team to work on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software, and vehicle dynamics simulation. The team has operations in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England.

GM has decades of racing success and a rich history of developing high-performance powertrains with over 3,000 wins and more than 100 driver and manufacturer motorsports championships.

In addition to the Cadillac F1 partnership with GM, TWG Global owns and operates Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports.

SOURCE: Cadillac