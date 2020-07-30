General Motors introduces new 350 service engines

General Motors today announced the all-new 350 small-block engine. This new GM Original Equipment 5.7L, 350 cubic-inch V-8 replacement highlights the great features of the iconic engine and is never remanufactured or reverse engineered.

“Building on the history and versatility of the original 350 first available in Chevrolet models such as the Camaro and Corvette, this engine continues to deliver,” said Andrew McKittrick, manager of GM’s propulsion portfolio. “Every GM Genuine Parts engine incorporates our very latest engineering technology and product enhancements to offer a reliable and dependable product for our customers.”

Available in three applications, including:

Gen 1 covering trucks, vans and SUVs from 1987-1995

Gen 1e LD covering light-duty trucks from 1996-2002

Gen 1e HD covering heavy-duty trucks from 1996-2002

Additional engine details and features include:

Brand-new four-bolt main blocks (not remanufactured) that are roller camshaft ready and mechanical fuel pump capable (Gen 1e has no camshaft eccentric)

New (not remanufactured) cylinder head and block castings

Race-proven forged steel crankshafts for durability

New valve covers, oil pan and timing cover

Precise, state-of-the-art CNC machining of cylinder heads, block castings and other components

Dipstick tube provisions on both sides

No core charge

GM Genuine Parts engines feature a solid 3-year/100,000-mile limited warranty, whichever comes first

Designed, engineered, tested and backed by General Motors

The new GM Genuine Parts 350 engine is available at dealers to order. Go to www.genuinegmparts.com to locate a dealer.

SOURCE: General Motors