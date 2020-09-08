General Motors helps drivers on Uber’s platform switch to electric

General Motors is teaming up with Uber to help accelerate the rideshare industry’s transition to an all-electric, zero-emissions future by offering drivers on Uber’s platform special pricing on the purchase of a new electric vehicle and charging accessories.

“Improving access to EVs for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption,” said Sigal Cordeiro, GM executive director of Sales and Marketing for Global Innovation. “Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers’ switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and contribute to cleaner air in our cities.”

For current eligible drivers1 on the Uber platform in the United States and Canada, GM will extend the same discount it offers its employees on the purchase of a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV. U.S. drivers will also have access to 20 percent below MSRP on Bolt EV accessories, including at-home charging equipment. Starting in Los Angeles and Denver, well-qualified drivers with Uber Diamond-tier status will also be eligible for special financing through a pilot program with GM Financial.

“Through this program we’re offering new ways for drivers and customers across the country to fall in love with driving electric,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “This is a key opportunity to grow Chevrolet’s EV business through a program that matches our expertise and strength with a rideshare platform that brings its own scale and reach.”

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has benefited rideshare drivers for years. GM data suggests rideshare drivers can experience significantly lower maintenance costs when using a Bolt EV compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles. Drivers also cite in-vehicle technology and the spacious interior as benefits.

This announcement continues General Motors’ commitment to accelerating widespread EV adoption and an all-electric, zero-emissions future.

The heart of GM’s strategy is a modular propulsion system and a highly flexible global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries, allowing the company to compete for nearly every customer in the market today, whether they are looking for affordable transportation, a luxury experience, work trucks or a high-performance machine.

Last month the Cadillac LYRIQ show car, the luxury brand’s first fully electric vehicle, was revealed, representing the future of electrification at Cadillac. Through uncompromising performance, range 2 and charging capabilities, LYRIQ plants the cornerstone for the brand’s electric future.

and charging capabilities, LYRIQ plants the cornerstone for the brand’s electric future. In July 2020, GM and EVgo announced plans to triple the size of the nation’s largest DC fast charging network over the next five years.

In March 2020, GM announced plans to greatly expand employee workplace charging with the addition of 3,500 new plugs at GM facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this year, GM announced that the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant will be GM’s first plant that is 100 percent devoted to electric vehicles and in fall 2021, will start building the new GMC HUMMER EV.

In 2019, GM announced the creation of Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture with LG Chem to mass-produce battery cells in Ohio for future battery-electric vehicles. Additionally, GM announced it is working with Qmerit to create a more accessible at-home charging solution.

1Must be a U.S. resident and an active driver on the Uber platform and provide an eligible one-time discount code. Offer subject to change. Must take new retail delivery by 1/4/2021. Not available with some other offers.

2 Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and how your use and maintain your vehicle.

SOURCE: General Motors