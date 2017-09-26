General Motors appoints Ernst & Young LLP as auditor for fiscal year 2018

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that the Audit Committee approved and its Board of Directors unanimously ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018.

The action reflects the company’s and the GM Board of Directors’ commitment to strong corporate governance, by introducing a fresh perspective.

Deloitte & Touche LLP will continue in its capacity through the completion of its audit services for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2017 and the filing of GM’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The decision was made following an extensive and competitive review involving a number of accounting firms, and was not the result of any accounting or auditing disagreements with Deloitte & Touche LLP.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM, TSX: GMM), its subsidiaries and joint venture entities produce and sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. GM has leadership positions in several of the world’s most significant automotive markets and is committed to lead the future of personal mobility. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.