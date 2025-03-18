General Motors and NVIDIA collaborate on AI for next-generation vehicle experience and manufacturing

General Motors and NVIDIA today announced they are collaborating on next-generation vehicles, factories and robots using AI, simulation, and accelerated computing

General Motors and NVIDIA today announced they are collaborating on next-generation vehicles, factories and robots using AI, simulation , and accelerated computing.

The companies will work together to build custom AI systems using NVIDIA accelerated compute platforms, including NVIDIA Omniverse™ with NVIDIA Cosmos™ , to train AI manufacturing models for optimizing GM’s factory planning and robotics. GM will also use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX for in-vehicle hardware for future advanced driver-assistance systems and in-cabin enhanced safety driving experiences.

“GM has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging its GPUs across our operations,” said Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors. “AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.”

“The era of physical AI is here, and together with GM, we’re transforming transportation, from vehicles to the factories where they’re made,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We are thrilled to partner with GM to build AI systems tailored to their vision, craft and know-how.”

GM has been investing in NVIDIA GPU platforms for training AI models across various areas, including simulation and validation. The companies’ collaboration now expands to transforming automotive plant design and operations.

GM will use the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to create digital twins of assembly lines, allowing for virtual testing and production simulations to reduce downtime. The effort will include training robotics platforms already in use for operations such as material handling and transport, along with precision welding, to increase manufacturing safety and efficiency.

GM will also build next-generation vehicles on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, and running the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS™ operating system. Delivering up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of high-performance compute, this in-vehicle computer can speed the development and deployment of safe AVs at scale.

SOURCE: GM