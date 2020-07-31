General Motors and EVgo aim to accelerate widespread EV adoption by adding fast chargers nationwide

General Motors and EVgo plan to triple the size of the nation’s largest public fast charging network by adding more than 2,700 new fast chargers over the next five years, a move set to help accelerate widespread electric vehicle adoption.

The two companies will add fast charging stations to cities and suburbs, unlocking new EV customer segments and providing increased charging access to drivers who live in multi-unit homes, rent their homes and can’t install chargers, or might not have access to workplace charging.

“We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love,” said Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO. “We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging. Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand and reinforce our commitment to an all-electric, zero-emissions future.”

Customers will have access to some of the fastest charging capabilities at the places they regularly frequent, like grocery stores, retail outlets, entertainment centers and other high-traffic locations. With fast charging available where people typically spend 15-30 minutes1, customers can charge their vehicles in the time it takes to run their errands. This approach builds on the success of EVgo’s existing portfolio of more than 800 station locations across the United States, the most of any U.S. public fast charging network.

The new EVgo fast charging stations will be available to customers starting early 2021. Stations will be located in highly visible areas and most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously. Additionally, stations will feature new charging technology with 100-350-kilowatt capabilities to meet the needs of an increasingly powerful set of EVs coming to market.

In their continued commitment to reaching a zero-emissions future, the new EVgo fast chargers will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Both GM and EVgo have made significant investments and commitments to running on renewable energy. Earlier this year, General Motors committed to all U.S. plants running on renewable energy by 2030 and all global plants running on renewable energy by 2040. In 2019, EVgo became the first North American charging company to contract for 100 percent renewable energy to power its chargers.

General Motors and EVgo designed this new endeavor to leverage private investment alongside government grant and utility programs, as building out the necessary charging infrastructure ahead of market demands will require continued public-private partnership.

Both companies will continue working with key stakeholders to leverage new and existing public-private programs to facilitate the acceleration of the EV charging infrastructure needed to support ubiquitous EV adoption.

This EV charging announcement continues GM’s commitment to an all-electric future.

The heart of GM’s strategy is a modular propulsion system and a highly flexible global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries, allowing the company to compete for nearly every customer in the market today, whether they are looking for affordable transportation, a luxury experience, work trucks or a high-performance machine.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Cadillac will reveal the luxury brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the Cadillac LYRIQ.

Earlier this year, GM announced that the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant will be GM’s first plant that is 100 percent devoted to electric vehicles and in fall 2021, will start building the new GMC HUMMER EV.

GM was the first automaker to launch a long-range, affordable EV in 2017 with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and will expand on the Bolt EV’s foundation with the introduction of the Bolt EUV in 2021.

In March 2020, GM announced plans to greatly expand employee workplace charging with the addition of 3,500 new plugs at GM facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2019, GM announced the creation of Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture with LG Chem to mass-produce battery cells in Ohio for future battery-electric vehicles, and that GM is working with Qmerit to create a more accessible at-home charging solution.

1 Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.

SOURCE: General Motors