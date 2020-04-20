General Motors and DTE Energy are making Michigan a clean energy powerhouse

General Motors and DTE Energy are working together to accelerate Michigan’s transition to renewable energy with a deal to source 500,000 megawatt hours of solar energy as part of DTE’s MIGreenPower program. This follows an initial investment of 300,000 MWh of wind energy purchased by GM in February 2019, bringing the total amount to more than 800,000 MWh, or the amount of electricity consumed by more than 100,000 homes in an average year.*

The MIGreenPower program is available to all DTE Electric customers who want to attribute a greater percentage of their energy use to DTE’s wind and solar energy operations.

GM’s investment in MIGreenPower should deliver enough clean energy to supply GM’s Southeast Michigan facilities by 2023, including the Renaissance Center global headquarters in Detroit, the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, the Milford Proving Ground in Milford and two local assembly plants; Orion and Detroit-Hamtramck, as well as several smaller GM sites across Southeast Michigan.

By 2023, GM’s Orion and Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plants are expected to be powered by renewable energy. Orion Assembly builds the Chevrolet Bolt EV.** Detroit-Hamtramck will build the GMC Hummer EV, Cruise Origin and other future EVs.** GM has also committed to expanding the availability of workplace charging stations at its facilities in Southeast Michigan, which will also be powered by wind and solar.

“Projects like this can have a substantial impact on reducing emissions and we’re proud to lead the way in clean energy procurement in our home state,” said GM’s Chief Sustainability Officer Dane Parker. “Not only should this agreement reduce emissions in the near term, it’s a glimpse into a world with electric vehicles, built by renewable energy, and in the case of our workplace chargers, charged by a green grid too. And as we scale our EV portfolio and access to a green grid around the world, the future looks brighter than ever.”

This investment will fund two new DTE solar parks that are currently in development and will be among the largest in the state. GM’s initial MIGreenPower commitment was used to fund three wind parks scheduled to achieve commercial operation at the end of 2020. Based on similar projects, DTE expects this investment to support approximately 1,500 clean energy jobs in Michigan during project construction.

“DTE is grateful to GM for their commitment to building a clean energy future for Michigan,” said Trevor F. Lauer, president and COO, DTE Electric. “We developed MIGreenPower to provide all of our customers, business and residential alike, with access to more clean energy. We have enrolled thousands of residential customers in the program as well as some of our state’s most well-known companies. We encourage all of our customers to sign up and help us accelerate renewable energy development in Michigan and help mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

DTE has also accelerated its carbon reduction goals to reduce carbon emissions 80 percent by 2040 and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in its electric company by 2050. Growing participation in its MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program will play a key role in achieving these targets. Customers who match their electricity use to DTE’s utility-scale wind and solar projects increase the amount of renewable energy DTE can build beyond what is required by law, accelerating the demand for clean energy and providing more access to these projects.

“This investment is in line with GM’s accelerated renewable energy commitment to source 100 percent of GM’s U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2030 and global facilities by 2040,” said Parker.

