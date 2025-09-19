General Dynamics Land Systems and Daimler Truck commit to a strategic partnership

Daimler Truck and General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to allow for future cooperation in the development, production and service of military logistics vehicles in select markets

Daimler Truck and General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to allow for future cooperation in the development, production and service of military logistics vehicles in select markets.

In a recently signed agreement, the two companies committed to strengthening their collaboration in this field. The agreement aims to expand the already tried and tested cooperation they experience within the framework of the Canadian Government’s Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program, a major contract awarded to them as part of the LVM power team in 2024. The LVM program will deliver more than 1,500 off-road logistics trucks to the Canadian Armed Forces.

The two enterprises intend to tailor their product portfolio even more closely to the requirements of potential customers in other regions and business areas globally and prepare for long-term support with replacement parts and services in the regions concerned.

Franziska Cusumano, CEO Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks: “With General Dynamics Land Systems at our side, we want to offer comprehensive solutions for armies worldwide, from basic vehicles to tailor-made equipment and chassis, to comprehensive long-term service and support. Our successful collaboration on the Canadian LVM contract has already shown the potential of this partnership.”

Dave Paddock, President of General Dynamics Land Systems: “Our collaboration with Daimler Truck on Canada’s LVM program has shown us that we have the knowledge and experience to take our tried-and-tested model internationally with the objective of offering the right solutions for militaries on both sides of the Atlantic.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck